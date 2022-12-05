CELINA — A sticky Van Wert defense and 21 points from senior Sofi Houg carried the Cougars to a 44-35 win over Celina Thursday night. Van Wert is now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the WBL. Celina is 0-4 and 0-2. The Bulldogs led once, 2-0, on a layup by senior Peyton Bertke, but the Cougars scored the next 10, all by seniors (Van Wert’s starting five are all seniors)— layup by Erin Schaufelberger, layup by Kyra Welch, layup by Houg, put-back by Schaufelberger, two free throws by Houg — 10-2, Van Wert, with 3:16 on the clock.

CELINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO