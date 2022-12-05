Read full article on original website
Applications now being accepted for 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will be presented from January 2023 through September 2023 with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County. In addition to the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project. Tuition for the program is $475.
Sheriff’s 32nd annual ‘Christmas with kids’
VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office held its annual ‘Christmas with kids’ event this past Saturday at the lawn and garden center of Walmart from 9 a.m. to noon. The charity event, known informally as ‘shop with a cop,’ is in its 32nd...
Chamber awards small businesses
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce held its annual Salute to Small Business luncheon at Willow Bend Country Club on Thursday. The event included a series of awards, honoring chamber members, many of them small businesses. “We have about 320 members and I would say about...
Live Nativity at Winter Wonderland
VAN WERT — Large crowds turned out over the weekend to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds as it hosted the first-ever Winter Wonderland event. The event included around 35 crafters set up in the Junior Fair Building, the 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light display, and the Jennings Road Church of Christ’s Live Nativity.
Black Angus opens 2nd location
VAN WERT — “It’s been about eight months we’ve been working on this place to get it up and running,” says Chris Kuhlman. Kuhlman is the co-owner of Black Angus on Main. The restaurant is a sit-down staple of Van Wert dining, and officially opened...
Houg’s 21 leads Lady Cougars over Celina 44-35
CELINA — A sticky Van Wert defense and 21 points from senior Sofi Houg carried the Cougars to a 44-35 win over Celina Thursday night. Van Wert is now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the WBL. Celina is 0-4 and 0-2. The Bulldogs led once, 2-0, on a layup by senior Peyton Bertke, but the Cougars scored the next 10, all by seniors (Van Wert’s starting five are all seniors)— layup by Erin Schaufelberger, layup by Kyra Welch, layup by Houg, put-back by Schaufelberger, two free throws by Houg — 10-2, Van Wert, with 3:16 on the clock.
Quick start leads Lady Knights past Spencerville
CONVOY – Spencerville and Crestview entered Ray Etzler Gymnasium both searching for their first Northwest conference win of the season. A quick start for Crestview was enough to fend off a late surging Bearcat team, and Ellie Kline’s 20-point effort sealed the 47-37 victory over Spencerville on Thursday night.
