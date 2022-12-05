Read full article on original website
5 Used Alternatives To A Marked Up Toyota GR Corolla
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is one of the most excellent hot hatchbacks we've ever driven, hence why it's a finalist in two 2022 CarBuzz Awards categories: Affordable Fun and Track Weapon. Pricing for this 300-horsepower all-wheel-drive hot hatchback starts at $35,900, but we've already seen crazy dealer markups that...
Ford Sells More EVs Than Any Other Brand In America (Except One)
Ford's electric vehicle range has contributed to strong sales for the Blue Oval, with the entire EV range contributing to impressive figures in November. The F-150 Lightning continues to prove popular with customers; Ford sold 2,062 examples of the electric pickup truck last month. Since its official launch in late May, 13,258 units have been purchased by customers across the country.
Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals
Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
General Motors Might Build Additional Sub-Brands Based Around The Chevy Camaro And Cadillac Escalade
General Motors reportedly has plans to create two new sub-brands centered on the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade. These will be in addition to the recently-reported Corvette EV brand slated to launch in 2025. The news comes via Car and Driver, which claims inside company sources saying they're keen to...
America Won't Get The Swanky New Toyota C-HR Compact SUV
The Toyota C-HR will be discontinued after the 2022 model year in the US and Canada, with the Corolla Cross and RAV4 filling the gap. That means America will not get the new C-HR that was previewed in Europe by the C-HR Prologue Concept. The news was confirmed by Motortrend...
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is A 791-Horsepower Luxury Limo
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid system generate 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft After the seventh-generation S-Class debuted for the 2021 model year, we've been patiently waiting for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variant. The time has finally come, and we can now say a warm hello to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: an ultra-luxury limousine with nearly 800 horsepower. This new S63 lives within AMG's new electrified E Performance sub-brand, which already includes the 671-hp C63 S E Performance and 831-hp GT63 S E Performance.
Toyota Official Suggests ICE-Powered GR Models Are Here To Stay
A Toyota official has suggested that ICE-powered GR sports cars will stick around for quite some time, reports Autocar. "Electrification, in general terms, can come, and we have to go as far as we have to go when we wouldn't be allowed anymore to stay with ICE," said Andrea Carlucci, Director Of Marketing And Product Development at Toyota Motor Europe.
Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Is Struggling To Hire People
Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is reportedly experiencing a major staffing shortage along with low morale amongst existing employees, all of which is leading to failed production targets. The news comes from Wired UK, which doesn't exactly paint a rosy picture of the EV automaker's big plans for Europe. Tesla has only...
Ford And GM Face Rising EV Battery Prices For The First Time In A Decade
A report has been published by Business Insider that states EV battery prices are on the march for the first time in at least 10 years. It claims the higher prices are a result of rising costs for a battery's components, specifically rare-earth metals. These include lithium, cobalt, and nickel, all of which are used to produce batteries for EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Cadillac Lyriq.
Carbon-Bodied Ford GT Will Have 1,500 HP Of Le Mans-Derived Fury
The original do-over Ford GT was a 550-horsepower supercharged V8 monster. But someone out there thinks it still needs roughly 1,000 hp more. GT1 isn't just a race car classification. The Michigan-based shop will turn your circa 2005 GT into a carbon-bodied, winged, 1,500+ horsepower racing monster. GT1 bought the...
McLaren To Supply Powertrain Components For Czinger 21C Hypercar
McLaren Applied has announced that it has added Czinger to its list of growing OEM customers. This latest bit of news means that one of the world's most advanced automotive parts suppliers will be building a high-performance inverter for one of the most innovative hypercar builders in the USA. McLaren...
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
BMW Wants Satellite-Based Internet Service Like Starlink To Keep Future Vehicles Online
BMW is reportedly examining the possibility of bringing satellite-based Internet access to its future models. According to a new report from Automotive News, the German automaker is fully aware its customers rightly expect reliable and constant Internet access in their vehicles. "We're looking at satellite communication, especially in an environment...
695-HP Maserati MC20 Gets Gold Exhaust And Big Rims For Essen Motor Show
In Germany, the annual Essen Motor Show is currently taking place, celebrating some of the best the aftermarket tuning scene has to offer. Edo Competition Motorsport is present with a lightly modified Maserati MC20 supercar on display. As Edo says, "the MC20 has an extremely harmonious design and does not...
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spied With Updated Rear Bumper
Porsche continues to fiddle with the 911 GT3 Touring, as we can see from our latest spy shots. This time, Porsche has the Touring out for some winter testing ahead of what appears to be a light facelift. So far, changes are concentrated around the rear of the car. Unfortunately, the snow makes it a bit difficult to spot them.
Electric Porsche Macan Spied With Taycan-Like Interior
After months of chasing the Porsche Macan EV all over Europe, we finally have some photos of the SUV's full interior. Or, at least, as much of the interior as we're likely to see before a debut. Our spies captured the Macan EV testing on the Nurburging, where its drivers were putting the EV through a few hot laps.
Buyers Are Spending Big On Ford Super Duty Trucks
The 2023 Ford Super Duty smashed a sales record in November after racking up 52,000 orders in just five days beginning on October 27, the day order books opened (earlier than expected) for the new model year. The Dearborn automaker has now reported that November's tally triples what was accomplished in the last days of October. Last month's grand total came to 151,870 units - that's an additional 99,229 orders, and the sales momentum hasn't stopped.
Inebriated Racer In A Chevy Corvette Loses Engine In Horror Crash
Vehicle safety systems have come a long way in the past few years, but when people drive like idiots, there's very little engineers can do, as evidenced by this C7 Chevrolet Corvette, which lost its entire engine in a horrific highway crash. According to witnesses, the driver of the Corvette was racing at high speed when the crash occurred. According to OnScene TV, the collision, which took place in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday night, left the Corvette in pieces, with its entire engine assembly left strewn across the highway. We've seen cars lose their oily bits in serious crashes before, and the reason is usually simple: speeding.
2023 Ford Maverick Is Getting Back The Keyless Fob
The popularity of the Ford Maverick isn't expected to slow down anytime soon, and now CarBuzz has learned it will not come with a depopulated key, as some outlets previously reported. A depopulated key, simply put, lacks keyless functionality. It's old school but works just fine. Still, it's not something...
9 Best Sports Cars Under $40k
While a $40,000 car isn't cheap, it's an attainable goal still for many people despite rampant inflation. However, you don't have to spend the entire budget to get something entertaining, quick, or both. You can even get into something really fast now that horsepower is relatively inexpensive, and that's an important distinction when you talk about sports cars. For this list, we're defining a sports car within the strict parameters of a two-door coupe (with one exception) and a price over $30,000. Sub $30k cars are another list. For now, these are our top sports cars under $40,000.
