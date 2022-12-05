ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Golf cart holiday parade set

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — You can deck the golf carts with boughs of holly, plus other holiday decor, at Seminole Lakes when residents hold their annual golf cart parade.

The public is invited to the parade, which starts at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 11 and lasts about 40 minutes.

Seminole Lakes, a gated community, is on the southbound side of Tamiami Trail, past Burnt Store Road and before Burnt Store Meadows.

“Everyone looks forward to this event each year, and the competition is fierce to create the best idea for cart decorations,” Seminole Lakes POA President Cindy Marsh Tichy said.

The parade route winds through the community of 450 homes, past Hampton Manor, and ends at Stingray’s Bar and Grill at 10175 Tamiami Trail.

This year, about 30 residents are participating in the parade and will vie for prizes in first, second and third place.

Children are invited to come, as Santa is expected to drop by, Tichy said.

“We’ve upped our game when it comes to lighting the community; at the conclusion of the parade, everyone is invited to Stingray’s for refreshments,” said John Everett, who chairs the decorating committee.

Local celebrity judges include Punta Gorda City Councilman Bill Dryburgh along with Chris and Nancy Nelson.

