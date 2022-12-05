ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council took the first step Thursday night toward raising the rates for garbage service in both residential and commercial properties in the city. The council voted unanimously of first reading to increase the fees for residential service by $2 and by $5 for commercial customers. The residential fee would go from $13 per month to $15 per month. The commercial fee would go from $25 per month to $30 per month.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO