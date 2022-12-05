ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition

WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethon City Council passes garbage rate increase on first reading

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council took the first step Thursday night toward raising the rates for garbage service in both residential and commercial properties in the city. The council voted unanimously of first reading to increase the fees for residential service by $2 and by $5 for commercial customers. The residential fee would go from $13 per month to $15 per month. The commercial fee would go from $25 per month to $30 per month.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council considering increases in garbage fees

ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Johnson City Press

MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition

BIG STONE GAP –Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City

“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol VA Council approves $12m landfill sidewall odor system

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two key elements of the prescription to fix the intrusive odors emanating from the Bristol, Virginia Landfill were set into motion Tuesday morning by a city council vote. But council members learned there is still much work that needs funding to the tune of $54.7 million. The Bristol, Virginia City Council […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport announces new festival: The GOAT

Kingsport city officials announced Wednesday a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands

ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 8

Dec. 8, 1887: The Comet alerted readers that “A special excursion train, consisting of seven fine coaches, passed through the city yesterday afternoon at half past twelve o’clock. There were about fifty capitalists from eastern cities aboard. They were en route to Florida on a pleasure trip." Dec....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services

NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Legislative Council approves amateur-rule change, opens NIL door

A change to the “amateur rule” was approved by the TSSAA Legislative Council on Thursday. The ruling opens the door for high school students in Tennessee to earn money under the NIL (name, image and likeness) provision — similar to the rule in place under NCAA guidelines.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol. The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games. Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol...
BRISTOL, VA

