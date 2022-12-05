Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition
WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethon City Council passes garbage rate increase on first reading
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council took the first step Thursday night toward raising the rates for garbage service in both residential and commercial properties in the city. The council voted unanimously of first reading to increase the fees for residential service by $2 and by $5 for commercial customers. The residential fee would go from $13 per month to $15 per month. The commercial fee would go from $25 per month to $30 per month.
Harman Ice move from a 107 years on West Walnut Street gets real as icemakers depart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The crane lifting two massive ice-making machines through the roof at 724 W. Walnut St. Thursday told the story: A century-plus of ice and coal distribution from Harman Ice’s original home ends in just a few weeks. Long a fixture on West Walnut, Harman sold the property to the City […]
Johnson City Press
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Elizabethton garbage pickup rate increase proposed — new side loader truck likely coming
With pay for truck drivers falling behind going rates and creating staffing shortages, Elizabethton residents and businesses will see higher trash pickup fees if a proposal before the Elizabethton City Commission passes Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council considering increases in garbage fees
ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Johnson City Press
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP –Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City
“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
wvlt.tv
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line. The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies. Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday...
Bristol VA Council approves $12m landfill sidewall odor system
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two key elements of the prescription to fix the intrusive odors emanating from the Bristol, Virginia Landfill were set into motion Tuesday morning by a city council vote. But council members learned there is still much work that needs funding to the tune of $54.7 million. The Bristol, Virginia City Council […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City suffragist to be honored with historical marker
Johnson City will honor prominent city suffragist Eliza Shaut White on Sunday with the dedication of a Tennessee state historical marker in front of her former home. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at 611 E. Holston Ave.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces new festival: The GOAT
Kingsport city officials announced Wednesday a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Johnson City Press
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County's water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 8
Dec. 8, 1887: The Comet alerted readers that “A special excursion train, consisting of seven fine coaches, passed through the city yesterday afternoon at half past twelve o’clock. There were about fifty capitalists from eastern cities aboard. They were en route to Florida on a pleasure trip." Dec....
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
Johnson City Press
Legislative Council approves amateur-rule change, opens NIL door
A change to the “amateur rule” was approved by the TSSAA Legislative Council on Thursday. The ruling opens the door for high school students in Tennessee to earn money under the NIL (name, image and likeness) provision — similar to the rule in place under NCAA guidelines.
Johnson City Press
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol. The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games. Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol...
Comments / 0