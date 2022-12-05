Read full article on original website
6 pharmacy organizations slam Cigna, Express Scripts for Tricare drop
Pharmacist organizations scolded Cigna and Express Scripts for plans to drop 15,000 pharmacies from their 2023 Tricare networks, which could affect more than 400,000 people in the Defense Department's health plan. Decisions made by pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts and Cigna, an insurance company, that led to the current waiting...
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
Former Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader moves to Hims & Hers
Scott Knoer, PharmD, the former chief pharmacy officer for Cleveland Clinic and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association, is now the chief pharmacy and innovation officer for telehealth and personal wellness company Hims & Hers. In this role at the pharmaceutical and telehealth company, Dr. Knoer "will direct efforts to...
Drugs at your door: The growth of home-delivery medications
The latest trend of delivering vital medications and treatments to people's homes could improve healthcare access and patient outcomes, CNN reported Dec. 8. With 26 million Americans living in pharmacy deserts where they can't get Paxlovid, Pfizer's popular COVID-19 antiviral, prescription deliveries may be the next frontier to equitable access to pharmaceuticals.
Sun Pharma plant may be barred from shipping drugs to US
Sun Pharmaceuticals' drug manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, received an import alert from the FDA Dec. 7, which could threaten the drugmakers' ability to ship drugs to the U.S. The regulatory move comes after inspectors detected issues at the plant during a site visit between April 26 and May 9....
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
FDA hands Pfizer priority review for its RSV vaccine candidate
As hospitals struggle to treat the surge of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus infections with a limited repertoire of treatments, the FDA placed Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate on its fast-track list Dec. 7. If authorized, the RSV vaccine would be the first. The vaccine candidate is intended to prevent RSV in...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., seeks a pharmacy director. 2. Detroit Medical...
MultiCare rolls out app to connect patients to clinical trials
MultiCare Health System has partnered with healthcare information technology company IllumiCare to allow providers to recommend patients to clinical trials using an app. The app, dubbed Trials App, allows clinicians to see if their patients meet the referral criteria for an institutional clinical trial. The technology also allows patients to connect to trial coordinators for follow-ups and tracks a patient's journey within the recruitment and trial process, according to a Dec. 8 press release from IllumiCare.
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
4 hospitals, health systems partnering with Amazon in 2022
Amazon has been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are hospitals and health systems who have announced partnerships or collaborations with the tech giant in 2022:. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger tapped Amazon as its strategic cloud provider and plans to transition its entire...
Pfizer eyes the next COVID-19 drug
As other COVID-19 drugs stumble in efficacy as the virus evolves, Pfizer and Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech startup Clear Creek Bio have partnered to develop a new treatment. Pfizer and Clear Creek Bio will collaborate to research SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) inhibitors, with the aim of developing an oral treatment for COVID-19. It's still in its discovery phase, but if successful, Pfizer said it will pay the biotech company "an undisclosed upfront payment," milestone payments and royalties, according to a Dec. 6 news release.
FDA authorizes tweaked boosters for young children
The FDA expanded its emergency use authorizations for Moderna's and Pfizer's omicron-focused boosters Dec. 8 to include children as young as 6 months old. Moderna's pediatric boosters are authorized for use in children between 6 months and 5 years, and Pfizer's option is authorized for children 6 months through 4 years of age.
Oracle-Cerner deal 6 months later: CIOs weigh in
Hospitals and health systems using Cerner for their EHR haven't seen a lot of changes in the six months since the vendor was bought by software giant Oracle, save for some extra engagement from the company, several CIOs told Becker's. On June 8, Oracle completed its blockbuster, $28.4 billion deal...
How hospitals and health systems can create "Systemness" without disruption
In a post-COVID world, healthcare systems are even more challenged to figure out how to do more with less. "Systemness" is an operational approach to these challenges that brings uniformity and greater transparency to health systems. During a session sponsored by North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) at the Becker's...
4 RCM companies among most promising digital health companies of 2022
Four revenue cycle management companies are among the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022, according to CB Insights. The market research and business analytics firm chose the cohort based on company data, business models and marketing momentum, among other factors, according to CB Insights' website. The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of more than 13,000 companies.
How marrying clinical asset management and cybersecurity strategies can improve healthcare providers' capital planning
Health systems' capital planning strategies focus primarily on finances but should extend to clinical assets and the cyberthreats they are exposed to, as those elements have a large impact on clinical operations, regulatory compliance and financial risk. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by...
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
Executives grapple with decisions on CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital designation
The new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is putting providers between a rock and a hard place, offering an infusion of cash from the federal government that is available only if they eliminate inpatient care, The New York Times reported Dec. 9. CMS released the final rule for the new designation...
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
