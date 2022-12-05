As other COVID-19 drugs stumble in efficacy as the virus evolves, Pfizer and Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech startup Clear Creek Bio have partnered to develop a new treatment. Pfizer and Clear Creek Bio will collaborate to research SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) inhibitors, with the aim of developing an oral treatment for COVID-19. It's still in its discovery phase, but if successful, Pfizer said it will pay the biotech company "an undisclosed upfront payment," milestone payments and royalties, according to a Dec. 6 news release.

