Columbus, OH

Former Ohio State coordinator named head coach

By Josh Keatley
 6 days ago
Former Ohio State football offensive coordinator, Tim Beck, has been hired as the new head coach of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Most Ohio State fans will remember Beck from his stint as co-offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 after the departure of Tom Herman.

Under Beck in 2015, the Ohio State Buckeyes failed to reach the Big Ten Championship due to a loss against the Michigan State Spartans but finished the season 12-1 and with a Fiesta Bowl victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In 2016, Beck and the Buckeyes had a similar situation to the one we are witnessing this season. Ohio State failed to make the Big Ten Championship due to a loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions, but it was selected for the College Football Playoffs and suffered an embarrassing loss to the Clemson Tigers, 31-0.

Beck left Ohio State to become the offensive coordinator for Texas under Tom Herman and then landed at North Carolina State in 2020 where he has been since. We wish Beck the best of luck as the new head man in Coastal Carolina.

