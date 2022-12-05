ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Berkshire County Towns Receive Community Planning Grants

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Baker-Polito Administration awarded Egremont, Lenox, and Lee Community Planning Grants to assist in various planning projects. On Wednesday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Services Division Director Louis Martin were joined by state and local officials in Barnstable to celebrate the Community Planning Grant Program awards, which include $2,386,800 to 40 projects.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT Seeking Funds for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Historical Commission Supports Two CPA Applications

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday deemed two fiscal 2023 Community Preservation Act applications as historically significant: a Fenn Street building restoration and a West Pittsfield signage project. Nonprofit organization Roots Dreams and Mustard Seeds is seeking $200,000 to support its renovation of 117 to 129 Fenn...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Name Director of Brain Injury Services

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Barschdorf has been named the new Director of Brain Injury Services at BCArc. He will oversee the expanding BI residential program that ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley. Barschdorf has experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

SBPHC to Offer Southern Berkshire County Vaccine Clinic

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative (SBPHC) will be hosting a Pfizer Bivalent Booster clinic for 5–11-year-old and 12+ years old at W.E.B DuBois (313 Monument Valley Road) in Great Barrington on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 4-7 pm. Regular dose flu vaccine will also...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Passenger Rail Commission Sets Public Meeting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is holding a public meeting on Friday on plans for east/west passenger rail. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Woodlawn Avenue. It is open to the public and comments will be taken following the membership discussion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Selectmen Approve Town Licenses

ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved the renewal of all the licenses for the town. The board approved the licenses largely without issues at its meeting on Wednesday. Approved licenses include alcohol licenses, Sunday and Weekly entertainment licenses, common victualer licenses, auto sales, inn and lodging licenses.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clarksburg Planners Continue Cannabis Dispensary Hearing

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Planning Board has approved continued a hearing on a special permit submitted by New England Regional Dispensaries (NERD) to operate a cannabis dispensary on Cross Road. The board granted the special permit did not have a quorum at its meeting on Wednesday because one member...
CLARKSBURG, MA
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield Police Chief announces retirement

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn publicly announced his retirement from the Pittsfield Police Department on Tuesday, which will be effective July 8, 2023. Wynn has served in the city of Pittsfield for nearly 30 years. “While serving as the Chief of Police of the Pittsfield Police Department has been the pinnacle […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Veterans Mark 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Around 50 gathered at the Veteran's Memorial Park to mark the 81st anniversary of the attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii that sparked the nation's entrance into World War II. "On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day we pay tribute to the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Holiday Shindy Returns to Zion Lutheran Church

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Holiday Shindy returns to the Zion Lutheran Church on First Street this year with new and longtime vendors. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can browse from around 40 artisans offering apparel and accessories, art, homewares, toys, stationery, body care, and food products.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Spring Semester Starts Jan. 23

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) begins its spring semester Monday, Jan 23, 2022. A variety of learning options are offered, including in-person, online and hybrid. Prospective students may register any time online, or attend a free registration day on Saturday, January 21 from 8 am to noon. Prospective students can walk in without an appointment, apply and be instantly accepted to the College. Financial aid assistance will also be provided.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley School Committee Reviews School, District Improvement Plans

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley School Committee has approved an updated district improvement plan. Superintendent Aaron Dean said his cabinet took feedback on the plan after the last meeting by adjusting some of the goals. He explained that the district can and should change the plan as the needs of the district and its students change.
CHESHIRE, MA

Community Policy