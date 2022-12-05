Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Towns Receive Community Planning Grants
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Baker-Polito Administration awarded Egremont, Lenox, and Lee Community Planning Grants to assist in various planning projects. On Wednesday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Services Division Director Louis Martin were joined by state and local officials in Barnstable to celebrate the Community Planning Grant Program awards, which include $2,386,800 to 40 projects.
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT Seeking Funds for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million for...
iBerkshires.com
Toys for Tots Meeting Increased Community Need This Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Toys for Tots has well over 200 collection boxes out in the county this year for children in need. The toy collection program accepts new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn to 14 years old in the months of October, November, and December so that no local kid goes without.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission Supports Two CPA Applications
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday deemed two fiscal 2023 Community Preservation Act applications as historically significant: a Fenn Street building restoration and a West Pittsfield signage project. Nonprofit organization Roots Dreams and Mustard Seeds is seeking $200,000 to support its renovation of 117 to 129 Fenn...
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Name Director of Brain Injury Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Barschdorf has been named the new Director of Brain Injury Services at BCArc. He will oversee the expanding BI residential program that ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley. Barschdorf has experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.
iBerkshires.com
SBPHC to Offer Southern Berkshire County Vaccine Clinic
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative (SBPHC) will be hosting a Pfizer Bivalent Booster clinic for 5–11-year-old and 12+ years old at W.E.B DuBois (313 Monument Valley Road) in Great Barrington on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 4-7 pm. Regular dose flu vaccine will also...
iBerkshires.com
Passenger Rail Commission Sets Public Meeting in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is holding a public meeting on Friday on plans for east/west passenger rail. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Woodlawn Avenue. It is open to the public and comments will be taken following the membership discussion.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Approve Town Licenses
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved the renewal of all the licenses for the town. The board approved the licenses largely without issues at its meeting on Wednesday. Approved licenses include alcohol licenses, Sunday and Weekly entertainment licenses, common victualer licenses, auto sales, inn and lodging licenses.
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg Planners Continue Cannabis Dispensary Hearing
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Planning Board has approved continued a hearing on a special permit submitted by New England Regional Dispensaries (NERD) to operate a cannabis dispensary on Cross Road. The board granted the special permit did not have a quorum at its meeting on Wednesday because one member...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown's DIRE Committee Discusses How to Deal with 'Article 37 Reports'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's diversity and racial equity committee Monday talked about how it should process reports it receives from other boards and committees in town government. In 2020, town meeting passed a warrant article that, in part, stated that "town employees and public office holders" should submit...
spectrumnews1.com
Local pharmacy navigating through national shortage of cold and flu medicines
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pharmacies across the country are having a tough time keeping cold and flu medications on the shelves this winter between manufacture shortages and an increase in demand. What You Need To Know. Pharmacies are seeing shortages of cold and flu medications as people deal with flu, COVID...
nepm.org
New enrollment for fuel assistance has doubled already in western Massachusetts
This winter, western Massachusetts residents are in for some whopping heating bills, as the region heavily relies on natural gas and oil. For some, government assistance programs could help. The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can help certain households pay their heating bills during the winter and spring.
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
Pittsfield Police Chief announces retirement
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn publicly announced his retirement from the Pittsfield Police Department on Tuesday, which will be effective July 8, 2023. Wynn has served in the city of Pittsfield for nearly 30 years. “While serving as the Chief of Police of the Pittsfield Police Department has been the pinnacle […]
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Veterans Mark 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Around 50 gathered at the Veteran's Memorial Park to mark the 81st anniversary of the attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii that sparked the nation's entrance into World War II. "On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day we pay tribute to the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Holiday Shindy Returns to Zion Lutheran Church
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Holiday Shindy returns to the Zion Lutheran Church on First Street this year with new and longtime vendors. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can browse from around 40 artisans offering apparel and accessories, art, homewares, toys, stationery, body care, and food products.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Spring Semester Starts Jan. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) begins its spring semester Monday, Jan 23, 2022. A variety of learning options are offered, including in-person, online and hybrid. Prospective students may register any time online, or attend a free registration day on Saturday, January 21 from 8 am to noon. Prospective students can walk in without an appointment, apply and be instantly accepted to the College. Financial aid assistance will also be provided.
Westfield Redevelopment Authority signs agreement with city for Elm St. green
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday morning to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Westfield to use the vacant Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot as a public green space. The vote came after years of deliberations and requests for proposals for using the...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley School Committee Reviews School, District Improvement Plans
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley School Committee has approved an updated district improvement plan. Superintendent Aaron Dean said his cabinet took feedback on the plan after the last meeting by adjusting some of the goals. He explained that the district can and should change the plan as the needs of the district and its students change.
