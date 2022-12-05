Dolese Bros. Co. donation to Reagan (Oklahoma) Volunteers, and benefits to all 11 Johnston County rural fire departments

Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
KXII.com
Woman killed, man critically injured in Johnston Co. motorcycle crash
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Johnston County. Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 7 p.m. on State Highway 48A a mile north of Milburn when the two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided. Troopers said...
52-Year-Old Killed And 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grayson County (Grayson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Grayson County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on US-377, two miles south of Tioga.
OHP investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Johnston County
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly accident involving two motorcycles in Johnston County.
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
KTEN.com
Rain doesn't stop Durant Christmas Parade
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) — A little bit of rain on Tuesday night couldn't stop Durant's annual Christmas Parade. "Once we got the Main Street flow going, it was great, and we had around 150 entries," said Janet Reed, executive director of the Durant Chamber of Commerce. "I thought it...
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument Friday night between two men in Ardmore ends with one man in the hospital. According to court documents from the Ardmore Police, Travis Hignett began arguing with another man over personal property. The argument escalated and Hignett hit the man with a steel pipe,...
KXII.com
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office appoints first female undersheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A long-time employee of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Latasha Broadhead, was appointed to undersheriff Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the sheriff’s department. According to a press release, Undersheriff Broadhead was also the first female deputy at the...
KXII.com
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Friday with non-life threatening injuries. According to Denison Police, after 6 p.m. they responded to a motorcyclist versus vehicle crash at FM 691 and Texoma Parkway. The details of the crash have not been released but according to a...
KXII.com
How to talk to your kids about stranger danger after Athena Strand case
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The news of seven-year-old Athena Strand, who police said was kidnapped and killed by a contracted FedEx driver, is still on the minds of so many, especially parents. And when parents took their students back to school Monday, dressed in all pink for Strand, many hugged...
KXII.com
Sherman man charged with aggravated assault; accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with his car
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Tuesday after hitting his ex-girlfriend with his car. According to Sherman Police, Michael Barber and a woman, who he used to date, got into a disagreement in the driveway of a home near West Olive and Rusk Street. Police said...
KXII.com
Ardmore police searching for hit-and-run suspect
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are searching for a vehicle after a man was hit by a car. Police said the man is still alive and in stable condition, but they don’t have any leads on the person who hit him. Police said it happened about a week...
KXII.com
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a $3 billion plant for a semiconductor wafer fabrication facility. “This is an exciting development for Sherman,” said Dr. Bennett. Finisar joined Texas Instruments and Globalwafers on the growing list...
KXII.com
Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned by the McGirt Supreme Court ruling has voluntarily pled guilty in federal court. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Kalup Born was convicted, again, of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
