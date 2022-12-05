Read full article on original website
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife
It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily. Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted. The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
It stinks that Al Michaels, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't a part of our NFL Sundays anymore
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Our NFL Sundays used to be a lot cooler, didn’t they?. We’d get Joe Buck (who I think is the GOAT) and Troy...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
San Francisco 49ers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal on Tuesday, two days after Jimmy Garropolo broke his foot. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Johnson in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he's appeared on 13 other rosters, playing in 37 ...
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
NBC Sports
How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds
Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
