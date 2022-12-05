ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz

When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds

Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

