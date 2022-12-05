Read full article on original website
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Charles "Chuck" Eklof, 89, of Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Marian A. McIntire, 88 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Marian passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:Rose...
Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka, 91 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Bloom Sr. Center. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Larry Miller, age 78, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Memorials:May be given in his name. Allen passed away at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Tuesday. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Shonna S. Rakes, 43, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life at a later dateName:Shonna S. RakesPronunciation: Age:43From:She…
Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Mildred Walter, age 94, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7. Mildred passed away early Tuesday morning at the Creston Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Charles W. "Chuck" Beck, 85, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Steve Porter, 80, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life GatheringName:Steve PorterPronunciation: Age:80From:Corning, Iow…
Edwin "Ed" Weddle, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
Southwest Iowa Families holds groundbreaking for Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda-based non-profit has officially broken ground on its new $3 million facility. At a special groundbreaking ceremony on a chilly Wednesday afternoon, staff, administration, and board members of Southwest Iowa Families, along with Clarinda City officials, broke ground at 117 West Main Street in downtown Clarinda where the non-profit's new 9,000 square-foot Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center will soon sit. Bernie Wagoner is the clinic's director. Wagoner tells KMA News it was a surreal experience to finally see the dirt work for the new building.
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/8): Riverside, Atlantic, F-M all winners
(KMAland) -- Riverside, CD, MSTM, Atlantic, Sacred Heart, Fremont-Mills and Syracuse all picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday. Sophia Taylor had 13 points for Riverside in the victory. Elly Henderson added seven points and 11 steals. PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE. Central Decatur 51 Lenox 46. Harrisen Bevan...
Progress reported on SMC cancer center addition
(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
Nebraska man injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie Co) A Nebraska man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at around 4:50 a.m. near mile marker 20 of I-80. Chad Duane Ira, of Altoona, was driving a 2017 tractor trailer westbound when he observed an overturned vehicle in the roadway and came to a stop in the right lane of travel. Jeremy J Ryan, of Omaha, was driving a 2019 Freightliner M2 westbound and was unable to come to a stop and rear ended the tractor trailer.
