ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

The 1975 and Dashboard Confessional talk about the making of their collab at Audacy Beach Festival

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwKun_0jXzSbQ100

At this past weekend's Audacy Beach Festival, both The 1975 and Dashboard Confessional took the stage for thrilling performances, and both bands joined hosts Ashley O and Kevan Kenney in the Hard Rock Artist Lounge to discuss not only their separate sets but also The 1975 frontman Matty Healy's appearance in Dashboard during their set.

LISTEN NOW: The 1975 at Audacy Beach Festival

While Matty Healy 's appearance on stage at the end of Dashboard Confessional 's set on Sunday (12/4) for "Hands Down" may have been a surprise to the rest of his bandmates in The 1975 , who were each in the crowd or at the spa during their set, Matty revealed he knew exactly what he was doing.

"I'm friends with Chris [Carrabba], I've known him for a while. We've been a band since 2002-2003, so we were around in that whole scene, people just didn't care about us, so we survived it." For his part, the Dashboard frontman has in the past performed with and called The 1975 "the greatest band in the world," something the band is extremely thankful for. "It's very sweet for him to say something like that, it was lovely," adds Matty. "I just wanted to be in Dashboard for a minute."

"Emo multiverse is glitching," Healy wrote on Instagram beside a clip of the surprise moment.

"We're old friends and, of course, we're big fans," Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba adds. In 2019, Matty took the stage with the band in London to perform The 1975’s “Sex,” which Dashboard covered on their four-song Covered and Taped EP in 2017.

"It's not the first time he's played with us but it's the first time he's played with us in America," Chris continues. "So, it was a special thing because my mom was here watching. You know, I'm from here so all the friends and family were watching and it just felt like a beautiful kind of moment."

LISTEN NOW: Dashboard Confessional at Audacy Beach Festival

Helping fans understand how such a last-minute collaboration comes about, Chris says Matty called him up asking if he could sing on the Dashboard hit, "Screaming Infidelities," but was worried he would arrive too late. After finding out the last song in their set, Matty said, "great, I'll play guitar on 'Hands Down.'"

In the beginning of 2022 , Dashboard Confessional released their latest album, All the Truth That I Can Tell. The 1975 released their latest, Being Funny In a Foreign Language , this past October.

Listen to both backstage clips above and be sure to follow along for more updates from the sun and sand of Audacy Beach Festival 2022.

Hear this year's Audacy Beach Festival line up and more on the free Audacy app

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
hypebeast.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More

Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre

"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
ALABAMA STATE
American Songwriter

OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy