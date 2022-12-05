Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (Marvel) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (Marvel) After gaining weight in order to play horror movie villain Leonard in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin earlier this year, Dave Bautista is back in superhero shape. The wrestler-turned-actor recently shared a photo from one of his on-set workouts while filming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he reprises the role of Drax the Destroyer, possibly for the final time—and his jacked arms and physique are on full display.

2 DAYS AGO