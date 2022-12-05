Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
'The Witcher' Boss Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia.
Men's Health
Scientists Confirm Short Man Syndrome Is Real
According to 2022 data, in the UK the average height for men is 178.2cm – that’s equal to 5ft 9in – putting the likes of Tom Holland, Tom Cruise and Mark Wahlberg in the ‘short man’ category. Now, that’s not to say there’s anything wrong with being short. Studies suggest that shorter men have faster reaction times, stronger muscles in proportion to body weight and are less likely to break bones when falling.
womenfitness.net
Ashley Wilke: Exceptionally Talented Fitness Expert Talks about her Workout Routine, Diet and Success Story
You have glowing skin and gorgeous hair. Share with us your hair care and skincare routine. Oh goodness! Just like everyone else, some days are better than others! Dairy is a leading factor when it comes to acne and skin concerns, so being vegan helps for sure!. Namita Nayyar:. Tell...
Men's Health
Put Your Body into Beast Mode with the Bear-Gorilla Flow
Remote working might have a positive impact on your commuting costs, but it’s decidedly less beneficial for your spine. Spending hours hunched over your laptop only to throw yourself into ambitious workouts at the end of the day is a sure path to back pain. Strengthening your back and...
Men's Health
Jackie Chan Says Rush Hour 4 Is In the Works
Jackie Chan has revealed that Rush Hour 4 is still being developed. Appearing at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday (December 8), the actor said (via Screen Daily): "We’re talking about part four right now! But the script isn’t right." The original 1998 Rush Hour film...
Men's Health
Dave Bautista Looks Jacked While Working Out Behind the Scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (Marvel) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (Marvel) After gaining weight in order to play horror movie villain Leonard in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin earlier this year, Dave Bautista is back in superhero shape. The wrestler-turned-actor recently shared a photo from one of his on-set workouts while filming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he reprises the role of Drax the Destroyer, possibly for the final time—and his jacked arms and physique are on full display.
Men's Health
Austin Butler Talks Training to Play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part 2
Months ago, Austin Butler, this year’s film festival darling with his role in Elvis, was officially cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part II—in the role of sci-fi son-of-a-bitch, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. To say much more about the character, or his role in the next film’s events, would be...
‘Terminator 3‘ Star Kristanna Loken, Rapper Sticky Fingaz Join Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)
Darkness of Man, the upcoming neo-noir action thriller starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, has rounded out its cast. Rapper Sticky Fingaz, Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), Peter Jae (Blackhat), Spencer Breslin (The Kid), Emerson Min (Black-ish) have all joined the Kickboxer, Bloodsport and Universal Soldier legend in the feature, to be directed by James Cullen Bressack.More from The Hollywood ReporterSingapore Film Festival: 4 TakeawaysPrince Harry & Meghan Attack Tabloids and Paparazzi in Netflix Doc Series: "They Are Destroying Us"Paramount+ Completes Major Europe Rollout With German Launch First announced by The Hollywood Reporter at the American Film Market, Darkness of...
Comments / 0