It’s official: Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield

(WJW) — The Carolina Panthers have waived QB Baker Mayfield .

John Sabol reports the former Cleveland Browns quarterback requested his release from the Panthers.

Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.

After trying and failing to acquire current Browns QB Deshaun Watson , the Panthers pursued Mayfield but didn’t get him from Cleveland until July. He was unproductive for the Panthers and posted the league’s worst QB rating before injuring his left ankle in week 5.

Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina’s starting QB and completed just 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Browns acquired Watson back in March. The Texans got three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a four-round pick in exchange for Watson and a fifth-round pick.

Amid the Browns meeting with Watson, Mayfield tweeted a “thank you” letter to fans and requested a trade from Cleveland.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” Mayfield wrote .

