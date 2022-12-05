Bret Michaels is bringing Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and more along for '2023 Parti Gras Tour'

Bret Michaels will hit the road in 2023 for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour.

Kicking off July 13 at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, the 12-city tour is promised to be a celebration of fans, bands, and music centered around Mardi Gras that all will enjoy.

Following opening night, the tour will continue through cities including Holmdel, NJ; Gilford, NH; Tinley Park, IL; Tampa, FL and more before wrapping in Charlotte, NC on August 6.

Along for the ride with Michaels will be special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with select appearances by former Journey singer Steve Augeri and Sugar Ray 's Mark McGrath . Additionally, Michaels is promising some undisclosed celebrity appearances throughout the trek.

General ticket sales begin December 9 at 10 AM local time. Get yours at LiveNation.com . VIP Meet & Greet Tickets will be available at BretMichaels.com .

PARTI GRAS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Jul 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Jul 16 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Jul 23 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Jul 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat Aug 05 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

