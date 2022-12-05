Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
CDC: New Omicron Subvariants Increasing in the U.S.
Omicron subvariant XBB is on the rise in the U.S., reaching close to 5% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. Read:. FDA Authorizes Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children as Young as 6 Months ]. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Asks Judge to Hold Trump Team in Contempt in Documents Probe -Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all classified documents in the former president's possession, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
US News and World Report
Trump Legal Team Locates Two More Classified Records, Source Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A team that Donald Trump hired to search for White House documents found at least two classified records, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A federal judge directed Trump's attorneys to look for any classified material still in his possession. They found the documents...
US News and World Report
China's Xi on 'Epoch-Making' Visit to Saudi as Riyadh Chafes at U.S. Censure
RIYADH (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping began a visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that Beijing said marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world, as Riyadh expands global alliances beyond a long-standing partnership with the West. The meeting between the global economic powerhouse and Gulf energy giant comes...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Prohibition on Encouraging Illegal Immigration
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights. The...
US News and World Report
Acting West Virginia Commerce Secretary Gets Permanent Job
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently Wednesday. Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.
US News and World Report
U.N. Expects Haiti Sanctions Regime to Be Running by January
(Reuters) - The United Nations' sanction regime in Haiti in response to the gang violence and humanitarian crisis should be working by January 2023, the U.N. resident coordinator for the embattled Caribbean island nation said on Thursday. Speaking at a news briefing, Ulrika Richardson said the U.N. Security Council is...
US News and World Report
Talks Continue on Exchange of U.S. Ex-Marine Held in Russia - Interfax
(Reuters) -Talks on freeing former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from prison in Russia are continuing, the Russian Interfax news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday, after U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released by Moscow in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. "Whelan is currently in the...
US News and World Report
Ex-Theranos President Balwani Sentenced to Nearly 13 Years for Fraud
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed. U.S. District Judge...
US News and World Report
Reaction to Brittney Griner's Release From Russian Prison
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released on Thursday in a prisoner swap with Russia after the two-time Olympic champion and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player spent more than nine months detained on a drug possession offense. Here are some comments in reaction to her release:. U.S. PRESIDENT...
US News and World Report
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
US News and World Report
Major Oil Pipeline Outage to Hit U.S. Stockpiles, Refinery Supplies
HOUSTON (Reuters) -An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday. TC Energy's Keystone pipeline ferries about 600,000 barrels of Canadian crude...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Appeal Dismissal of Chinese Agent Lawsuit Against Casino Tycoon Wynn
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit against casino magnate Steve Wynn, who it accused of acting as a Chinese agent. Wynn defeated the lawsuit in October when a federal judge in Washington, D.C., said the casino tycoon could not be ordered to register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent of China.
US News and World Report
U.N. Security Council Exempts Aid Efforts From Sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday gave humanitarian efforts a blanket exemption from U.N. sanctions, addressing aid groups' concerns about the impact of overcompliance with such measures on their work. The measure, proposed by the United States and Ireland, passed with 14 votes in favor...
US News and World Report
Biden Appeals Ruling Invalidating COVID Curbs for Migrants at U.S.-Mexico Border
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday said it will appeal a federal court's decision that invalidated a pandemic-era order that blocks migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as other related legal challenges move forward. The Biden administration in a court filing said it wanted to appeal a...
US News and World Report
White House: Repealing Military Vaccine Mandate Would be a ‘Mistake’
The White House on Wednesday pushed back against a Republican-led effort to repeal the military vaccine mandate after Democrats compromised and allowed the repeal to be included in must-pass defense legislation in Congress. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said repealing the policy would be a “mistake,” but she...
US News and World Report
White House Seeks to Cut Federal Building Emissions 30% by 2030
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Wednesday launched the first standard on cutting carbon emissions from federal buildings as part of the Biden administration's policy on curbing climate change. The Federal Building Performance Standard requires federal agencies to cut energy use and electrify equipment and appliances to achieve zero emissions...
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Urge Biden to Guarantee Rail Workers' Sick Leave
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the American...
Comments / 0