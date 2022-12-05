Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
Huckberry Secret Sale: Save Up to 45% Off These Last-Minute Gift Ideas
LAST-MINUTE GIFTS can typically be spotted the moment they're unwrapped. Perhaps you received a piece of clothing that doesn't match your style? Or a random gadget that will likely never get any use? A tin of cookies? That's honestly the worst one. The bottom line on these types of gifts is they are not fun to get or give, which is why it's important to remember you can still do some solid shopping—on a budget, no less—as we roll into the last few weeks before the holidays.
Men's Health
Allbirds Holiday Sale 2022: Take $31 off Tree Flyers Right Now
ALLBIRDS MADE a huge splash when the brand took flight in 2016. The lightweight, comfortable and versatile shoes made quite the impression on us, especially at a time when sustainability was an afterthought for most shoe brands. We've kept them on our radar ever since—and for good reason. In fact, the wool loungers continue to rank as "Most Comfortable" in our best slip on shoes guide, not only for their superior comfort but also for the great style and design. With the holiday season in full swing, Allbirds is having major sales on their slip ons, running shoes, and more. Whether you're buying for yourself or finding the perfect pair to gift someone else, nearly all of Allbirds footwear lineup is open for savings.
Men's Health
The 20 Best Shearling Jackets for Men in 2022, Tested by Style Experts
HUMANS HAVE been wearing shearling for thousands of years. What makes shearling unique from leather is that the fur from the animal is still attached. Back in our hunter-gatherer days, we figured out that leaving the fur attached to animal hides kept us warmer. That extra heat has always been the functional appeal of shearling, but if we’re being honest, we wear it today because it looks so damn cool.
livingetc.com
Officially 2023's big decor trend, transitional-style kitchens are so uplifting to live in. Here's how to style one
It’s easy to see why transitional-style kitchens are so popular right now. By combining vintage and contemporary aesthetics, transitional spaces flit between eras. And, being so carefree and seemingly not bound by any design rules they end up feeling relaxed, fresh and highly personal. When done correctly, bringing old...
Men's Health
Le Creuset's Stunning Noël Collection Is Here—and It's Already on SALE
LE CREUSET, the certifiably iconic French cookware brand, just launched a Noël Collection in time for breaking out your best holiday decor. The collection celebrates winter, Christmas, and the holiday season by taking Le Creuset items we know and love, like Dutch ovens, braisers, trays, baking sheets, and more, and adding a festive decorative twist to them. On top of that, the brand takes things a step further as the entire collection is currently on sale for 20% off!
Lauren Sanchez Wears Tight Black Mini On Date Night With Jeff Bezos As They Hold Hands: Photos
Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.
Men's Health
Put Your Body into Beast Mode with the Bear-Gorilla Flow
Remote working might have a positive impact on your commuting costs, but it’s decidedly less beneficial for your spine. Spending hours hunched over your laptop only to throw yourself into ambitious workouts at the end of the day is a sure path to back pain. Strengthening your back and...
HGTV Host Sabrina Soto's Accessorizing Tips Will Help Elevate Your Home
Decorating and accessorizing your home can be tricky. However, these tips will help you maintain perspective while effortlessly elevating your home's decor.
Single-Bowl Or Double-Bowl Sinks: Which Is Better For Your Kitchen?
If you're planning to remodel your kitchen, you'll face some important decisions, including whether to buy a single-bowl sink or a double-bowl one. Here's more.
studyfinds.org
Best Vitamin C Serums for 2023: Top 5 Products Most Recommended By Experts
Finishing off your skincare routine with a hydrating vitamin C serum could make all the difference, making your skin feel clean and healthy. With hundreds of thousands of products to choose from, it can be hard to choose which are actually worth the money. Vitamin C serums are among the reliable products to consider adding to your list, but which are the best ones?
Men's Health
The 10 Best Bluetooth Shower Speakers
LISTENING TO music in the shower is one of the simplest joys in life. Unlike your phone speaker, a Bluetooth shower speaker provides the opportunity to belt your heart out in the best way possible in your judge-free zone. Simply put, your best shower speaker will allow you to perform the most incredible concert ever for the best audience ever: Yourself. Ok maybe we're getting a bit carried away here, but the reality is quality shower tunes are a vital part of many of our morning routines and post-gym cleanups.
Men's Health
How to Do Reverse Curls to Build Forearms Like Popeye
Build Big Forearms With Reverse Curls | Men’s Health Muscle Build Big Forearms With Reverse Curls | Men’s Health Muscle. THE FOREARM MUSCLE, for lots of guys, is a neglected afterthought within their upper body training split. Sure, you can tell yourself the muscle gets some benefits from the classic arm standards, like biceps curls, simply due to the need for a good grip—but it's rare to see someone doing dedicated forearm training with movements like the reverse curl as part of their workout routine.
Comments / 0