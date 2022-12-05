New report says Belichick is the highest-paid coach in sports — by far

Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in sports, and there isn’t a close second, according to a new report from Sportico .

Writer Kurt Badenhausen shared the average annual salaries Monday of the 29 highest-paid coaches in sports, and every NFL head coach. Unsurprisingly, NFL head coaches earn far more than their peers on average. The average NFL team is worth a staggering $4.4 billion, per Forbes.

Over the last 30 years, the average salary for NFL coaches has skyrocketed from less than $300,000 to more than $7 million.

Belichick’s yearly earnings are nearly three times that figure. Sportico says the Patriots’ head coach rakes in roughly $20 million per season. Pete Carroll, who’s won five fewer Super Bowls than Belichick, enjoys the second highest salary at $15 million.

Interestingly, Belichick (70) and Carroll (71) are the two oldest coaches in the NFL. Congress isn’t the only place where gerontocracy rules.

Belichick is the most accomplished coach in NFL history. He’s won a record-setting six Super Bowls and is second on the league’s all-time coaching wins list at 327, trailing Don Shula by only 20. It’s likely Belichick will reach that mark within the next two years, provided he keeps coaching.

Belichick won a staggering 219 games with Tom Brady under center, accounting for 67 percent of his victories. The Patriots are 23-23 since Brady signed with the Buccaneers in March 2020, and were blown out in the playoffs last season.

This year, they’re 6-6, and on the outside of the AFC playoff picture.

The Patriots’ continued mediocrity has prompted some fans to question Belichick’s long-term job security, though his estimated $20 million annual salary implies that Robert Kraft is more than satisfied with Belichick at the helm. He earns at least $6 million more than every player on the Patriots roster .

When Kraft sided with Belichick over Brady, he made the calculation that Belichick’s coaching ability would outlast Brady’s greatness. So far, that’s been an arguable point. While the Buccaneers are 5-6 this season, Brady won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and led the league in passing last year.

He makes $5 million less than Belichick, by the way.