Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes No Longer On ‘GMA 3’ After Relationship Exposed

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Good Morning America 3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled off the air just days after their controversial relationship was exposed.

The Daily Mail first broke the news and provided receipts in the form of photos showing the two colleagues looking happy in “forbidden love” and social media went to town over the alleged affair.  According to the site, both Robach and Holmes Robach and Holmes both separated from their spouses in August but have been seen lately wearing their wedding rings recently.  But was that just a cover-up to keep their relationship a secret?

According to TMZ, ABC News’ President, Kim Godwin , made the decision to pull the couple off the show after the relationship became an “internal and external distraction.”

Godwin was also quoted saying, “And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”

Both Amy and TJ have been quiet about their relationship since the news broke but quickly deleted their social media accounts.   Some say TJ made a subtle joke about their whirlwind of a week on the show Friday, note their wedding rings are missing, but you be the judge.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will host GMA3 Monday, no word if they are permanent or how long they will take over the duties.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his "GMA 3" co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married "Good Morning America" producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. "Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages," an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted "she didn't know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end."
"Good Morning America" will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the "GMA3" co-anchors. "All they care about is the ratings," our source shares. "This is ratings gold. That's why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today." The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is "normal."
The Melrose Place alum and the Good Morning America anchor wed in 2010 but were quietly separated before news of her relationship with Holmes became public. Andrew Shue has been quiet about the recent news that estranged wife Amy Robach is in a relationship with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but his decision to remove photos of her from his Instagram speaks for itself. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all images of Robach, 49, on Wednesday after news broke that her on-air rapport with Holmes, 45, had turned romantic.
Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been allegedly pulled off the air following their cheating scandal, which broke loose last week. Per TMZ, Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, called the relationship an "internal and external distraction" during a call with executives in which she said, "I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization." She added, "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going..."
Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship wasn't revealed to the public until this past week, it seems like people around the office knew what was going on. According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."
Just because the world is aware of their romance doesn't mean Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will stop their love fest. While many believe their relationship began before they separated from their respective spouses, sources from each side claim they didn't begin dating until after their marriages ended in Sept. 2022. Both divorces, however have yet to be finalized. Another source alleges Robach's divorce will be finalized within the next two weeks, and she intended to make things public with Holmes after, but they were outed before having the chance to tell the story their way. Sources also say their estranged spouses are pissed about the romance, especially Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, due to his previous extramarital affairs.
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor's Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes' relationship violates company policies. Menton's review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton's review focuses on morality language in Disney's corporate handbook.
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be taken off the air at ABC News' GMA 3 amid continued reports of their alleged affair. ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision Monday, Variety and TMZ confirmed, sharing that the co-hosts will be benched from their anchoring duties on the morning program as the news division determines what to do next.
