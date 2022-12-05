ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

No. 4 Purdue basketball is on BIG+ vs. Hofstra. Here's how you can get it.

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

The Purdue Boilermakers keep rolling with Hofstra coming into town.

The No. 4 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (8-0) handled Minnesota in their Big Ten opener, with ‒ you'd never guess ‒ Zach Edey leading the way with a monster performance. He averages 23.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game. Fletcher Loyer adds 12.4 points with 40.7% 3-point shooting.

The Pride (6-3) are coming an overtime loss to Georgia Mason. Aaron Estrada leads them with a 21.7 scoring average, including 42.9% 3-point shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

'That is fun to say!': Purdue promotes Caleb Furst as Buddy the Elf in food drive

Off the bench: Redshirt season paying dividends for Trey Kaufman-Renn

Purdue basketball vs. Hofstra time, TV, radio

Time : 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

TV, steaming : B1G+ . It's not on TV.

Radio : 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, and here .

'Michael Jordan from Space Jam': Twitter reacts to Zach Edey's 31 points, 22 rebounds

The future: Can Big Ten maintain schedule strength without annual matchups against ACC?

What is B1G+?

Fans can get live and on-demand content for all 14 conference schools and every sponsored sport. They can also focus their subscription on a particular school or sport.

The app is free to download from app stores on mobile and connected devices, but the majority of the app's content requires the subscription to watch.

Full conference subscriptions are $119.95 per year and $14.95 a month.

One-year school passes are $79.95 and a monthly school pass is $9.95.

A basketball pass, for men's and women's games, is $54.99 per year. Different sports may have different prices.

