Ex-Brooklyn prosecutor pleads guilty to role in pot distribution ring

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A former Brooklyn prosecutor has admitted in federal court that he helped run a nationwide pot distribution ring while he tried cases for the DA's office.

Ramy Joudeh, 36, pleaded guilty to using his cell phone to help arrange for crates of weed to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, court records reviewed by the New York Post show.

Joudeh, who reportedly worked as an assistant district attorney from April 2015 to May 2016, came under scrutiny by federal agents who tapped his phone in late winter 2016, and he was caught doing business with his cohorts.

The gang used J&J Dumping, Inc. in South Plainfield to ship out the crates, checking on deliveries and payments through hundreds of phone calls.

The FBI and police were first made aware the ring after one of the crates was stolen by two armed men outside J&J Dumping in March 2015, documents show.

In a call on March 1, 2016, Joudeh and co-conspirator Daniel Etkin discussed collecting money owed to another accused member of the distribution ring, Richard Gambale, from others in the operation.

"This other kid has to pay you so you can pay him," Etkin said.

Joudeh answered, "There is two more. There's 17,000 between them and if I get 10,000."

Etkin said, "Do you really take them this long?"

"Well, I don't know," Joudeh replied. "Stop talking on the phone."

"Yeah, whatever," Etkin answered. "All right."

Joudeh said, "If I get them 15 grand, that leaves 12,000 left over and I'll give you six, and I’ll give Richie six, you know what I mean?"

Joudeh and the other defendants were named in a 2019 criminal complaint.

The former ADA, who later moved into private practice, pleaded guilty to using a cell phone to commit a felony drug offense and now faces up to six months in federal prison.