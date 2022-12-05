Vote for your Daily News AOTW for Nov. 28-Dec. 3

The football season is done, and so comes to a close the fall sports season.

The last two Athletes of the Week came from the gridiron in Choctaw playmakers Jesse Winslette and Jayce Brown, the latter who flashed one of the best two-way season ever seen on the Emerald Coast with 925 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his swan song for the Elite 8-qualifying Big Green.

How clutch was Brown? The Kansas State commitment delivered four receptions for 78 yards and a pair of scores along with two interceptions in the overtime loss to Columbia, all after combining for 11 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the previous two playoff upsets over St. Augustine and Pine Forest.

Who'll follow his lead? That's for you to decide.

AOTW Nominees

Wrestling: Carter Tobik, FWB — The senior advanced to the championship at Border Wars at 220 pounds, ultimately finishing second and earning his team 22 points en route to a seventh-place finish.

Girls Basketball: Anna Kimball, Niceville — In a 3-0 week for the 7-1 Eagles, the junior delivered 11 points and 12 rebounds in a rout of Rocky Bayou, 19 points and 14 rebounds in a 64-50 win over SoWal and 13 points and six rebounds in a 50-7 massacre of Bay in which the Eagles held the visitors scoreless in the second half.

Girls Basketball: Shameir Quimby, FWB — The senior delivered 28 points in a 58-55 loss to Pine Forest and followed up with 19 points to help the Vikings defeat previously unbeaten Navarre 46-33.

Boys Basketball: Deshawn Ford, Destin — The junior dropped 27 and 35 points in a pair of routs over Laurel Hill and Rocky Bayou for the 2-1 Sharks, pushing his average on the season to a flashy 27 ppg.

Boys Basketball: Makhi Jones, Crestview — The junior dropped 31 points in a 62-60 road win at Fort Walton, following a 23-point, seven-rebound, three-steal effort in an overtime win over Tate.

Soccer: Grant Wheeler, Niceville — The junior scored in a 2-0 road win at rival Fort Walton, lifting the Eagles to a 4-1-1 start to the young season.

