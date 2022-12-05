ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

Church turned house on Overton Street

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
UNION, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati City Council member announces replacement for Greg Landsman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati City Council announced the replacement for Greg Landman on Friday. Councilman Reggie Harris has chosen Seth Walsh, a Democrat. He leads the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation. That group has had a lot of success improving housing and bringing new businesses into the neighborhood. Landsman...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
UNION, KY
adventuremomblog.com

Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio

You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Kroger employee organizes Toys for Tots for the holidays

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A Fort Mitchell Kroger associate is giving back to our community in a huge way: he organizes the store's Toys for Tots drive, just out of the goodness of his heart. David Littleton has been a Kroger employee for more than 20 years. He just...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WKRC

Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot

UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights

This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
UNION, KY
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY

