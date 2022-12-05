Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local man reaches goal of raising $10K worth of toys for Toys for Tots
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - You may remember a story about a Kroger associate who was working to collect more than $10,000 in gifts for Toys for Tots. On Friday he officially reached his goal and Toys for Tots and members of the community helped pick all of the donations off at the Kroger in Fort Mitchell.
Radio host turned bell ringer Jim Scott celebrates 80th birthday 'doing good'
In December, if you're near a Kroger store, you can hear the ringing of bells for the Salvation Army. On this particular Saturday in Hyde Park, you can also hear a chorus of "happy birthday."
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
WKRC
Local teen asks for people to donate blood for his Make-A-Wish request
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager who got to choose his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation is choosing to give back with the gift of blood donation. With so many of us out with respiratory illnesses and traveling toward the end of the year, it takes a toll on our nation’s blood supply.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination
UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
WKRC
Cincinnati City Council member announces replacement for Greg Landsman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati City Council announced the replacement for Greg Landman on Friday. Councilman Reggie Harris has chosen Seth Walsh, a Democrat. He leads the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation. That group has had a lot of success improving housing and bringing new businesses into the neighborhood. Landsman...
Fox 19
Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
adventuremomblog.com
Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio
You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
wvxu.org
The Cincinnati Enquirer prepares to move to a new office location
The Cincinnati Enquirer newsroom is empty. Reporters and editors moved from the 19th floor of 312 Elm Street last week to the 18th floor in preparation for a move to a new office a block away. Planning started months ago as the 30-year lease expires in the office tower overlooking...
WKRC
Kroger employee organizes Toys for Tots for the holidays
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A Fort Mitchell Kroger associate is giving back to our community in a huge way: he organizes the store's Toys for Tots drive, just out of the goodness of his heart. David Littleton has been a Kroger employee for more than 20 years. He just...
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WKRC
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
WKRC
Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
Definitely Not Shrinkage: Gold Star Buns Temporarily Grow an Inch in Greater Cincinnati
The bun enlargement was just a temporary issue, the chili chain assures guests.
WLWT 5
Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot
UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
Our ancestors would think us wimps hiding from winter's chill under our electric blankets. The post Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
