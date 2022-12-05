ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky Harbor changes tune on Tempe Coyotes project after months of airport pushback

By Sam Kmack, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has all but reversed its position opposing Tempe's $2.1 billion development deal with the Arizona Coyotes, an unexpected move that suggests the project's most outspoken opponent has thrown-in the towel on its yearlong effort to kill the plan.

The airport's change of heart coincided with the Tempe City Council's call for a special election last week that lets voters decide whether the Coyotes proposal gets approved. The deal involves building nearly 2,000 apartments, a hockey arena and an entertainment district on 46 acres of Tempe-owned land west of Town Lake.

The planned apartments have been in the airport's crosshairs since shortly after the project came to light last year. Sky Harbor has been steadfast in its contention that the project would violate a 1994 agreement between Phoenix and Tempe that dictates how close housing can be to the airport. Sky Harbor's pushback has been relentless.

Airport officials have appeared at multiple Tempe City Council meetings to speak against the development and even threatened to sue Tempe in May. In October, they sent flyers to 100,000 homes across the East Valley warning residents that the project could necessitate new flight paths and trigger loud plane noise over their neighborhoods.

But all of that seemed to be a distant memory at last Tuesday's meeting when Sky Harbor official Chad Makovsky instead wished the city good luck moving forward, a strong indication that the project's last major opponent is backing off.

Tempe officials also voiced unanimous support for the project, which leaves the Coyotes with only one last hurdle to jump before the deal goes through: securing a "yes" vote during the May 16 special election.

"A positive and productive relationship between Tempe, Sky Harbor and the City of Phoenix has been and continues to be incredibly important to us," he said. "I wish you the best as you make this important decision for your community."

The airport's about face was driven by the recent inclusion of an "indemnification" provision in the Coyotes' proposal, according to Makovsky.

It essentially requires the NHL franchise to defend the airport in court against any excessive plane noise lawsuits filed by new residents on the site, which sits only a couple of miles from Sky Harbor. It's also within the area's high-noise zone where the 1994 agreement, also called an IGA, restricts certain types of housing development.

The Coyotes also made some smaller concessions throughout the past year. They included an "avigation easement" that will lessen restrictions on planes flying low over private property, for example, and agreed to participate in consultations with the airport over crane height during construction.

"At the end of the day, there was some additional language that was agreed to within the agreement, which was negotiated between Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and (the developer). That was not about the City of Tempe, but kind of a mutual agreement between those two parties," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, adding that he doesn't expect that Sky Harbor will continue trying to kill the deal.

The airport's assertion that apartments aren't allowed under the IGA is also a stretch, given that the rules don't clearly spell that out. It's possible Sky Harbor wanted to cow Tempe with legal threats rather than actually sue the city using that argument, and when that didn't work, the aviation department just had to get on board with the project.

The Arizona Republic previously reported that the IGA appears to make an exception for sound-proofed apartments, like the ones included in the Coyotes' proposal, and a 1999 letter between the mayors of Tempe and Phoenix confirmed that interpretation.

Unearthed records also showed Phoenix previously supported a high-noise project in Tempe with housing and didn't raise an issue when 400 units were built in that area.

Sky Harbor officials still contend that the IGA does permit apartments, however. Makovsky said the exact meaning of the 1994 policy is one of the issues that still needs to be ironed-out, along with an agreement that Tempe will continue to support airport expansion even if the Coyotes' future tenants get fed-up with the loud noise.

Makovsky said Sky Harbor cannot support the Coyotes development because the airport views it as "incompatible land use" under the rules, but added that he will not "wholeheartedly oppose" the project as long as the other protections are in place moving forward.

"As it goes to the vote, we're going to work with both the developer and with the City of Tempe to make sure that the commitments that were made actually come to fruition," he said. "Provided they do, we don't intend to wholeheartedly oppose this development."

