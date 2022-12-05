Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M

ROBSTOWN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A traffic stop that occurred on Friday morning led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office seized the largest recorded amount of liquid fentanyl seized in the United States, said RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez .

According to the chief’s tweet, 25 pounds of the drug were located in a compartment with the vehicle’s gas tank.

Chavez also said the amount is enough to kill a population of 5.6 million people, about 2 1/2 times the size of Houston.

