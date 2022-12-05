ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Great Bend Post

Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
LIBERTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Elderly man’s body found in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man’s body was found in a Kansas City house fire early Thursday morning, leading police and fire officials to investigate what caused the fire and how the man died. Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m. to a house fire on Lockridge Avenue just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS

