Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
WIBW
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several days
A Kansas City mother allegedly lived with the body of her 5-year-old after her severe neglect led to the child’s death, before finally calling 911, according to a report by the Kansas City Star.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KMBC.com
Domestic violence expert discusses warning signs after suspected Douglas County murder-suicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers to what it believes to be an apparent murder-suicide. On Monday, a father and his 13-year-old daughter were found dead in a home just north of Lawrence, Kansas. The case is hard to wrap your...
KCTV 5
Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto. Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
KCTV 5
Armed man accused of threatening people at De Soto business, taken into custody
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m. When law enforcement...
Officials release new information after two found dead in Douglas County shootings
The Douglas County Sheriff's office is investigating after deputies find two bodies in a house southeast of Lawrence.
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
3 persons of interest sought in Nov. 13 homicide outside KCK nightclub
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three men who are persons of interest in a murder outside a nightclub.
KCTV 5
Elderly man’s body found in Kansas City house fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man’s body was found in a Kansas City house fire early Thursday morning, leading police and fire officials to investigate what caused the fire and how the man died. Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m. to a house fire on Lockridge Avenue just...
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
KCTV 5
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
35 years later, murder of Wyandotte County Democratic leader remains unsolved
On the morning of Dec. 21, 1987, the body of Charles (Chuck) W. Thompson was found lying on the sidewalk in front of Jalisco's Restaurant located at N. 50th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
