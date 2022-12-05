LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO