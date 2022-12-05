Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
From horse-drawn carriages to electric cars: After 145 years, Oakland auto repair shop changes hands
For decades, Ron Arth’s days began and ended at George V. Arth & Son, his family’s 145-year-old auto repair shop on 10th Street in downtown Oakland. As owner, Arth worked alongside a faithful crew and his trusty assistant of 43 years, Renee Camp. “I have customers who come...
oaklandside.org
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: The symphony plays Earth, Wind & Fire, a chef’s book party at Bombera, and selfies with Santa at Jack London
If you are venturing out for some holiday shopping or fun activities, bundle up, grab an umbrella, and brace for rainy weather that will be with us until at least next weekend. If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org....
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
oaklandside.org
Job training and community service come with a paycheck at Rising Sun
David Wilson of Oakland spent last summer making “Green House Calls” as part of the Climate Careers program with Rising Sun Center for Opportunity. He installed LED light bulbs, water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators, as well as checking for toilet leaks. And he provided another valuable service: information.
oaklandside.org
Teatro Jornalero aims to bring its immigrant stories to a larger audience
It’s a cold Monday night at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Fruitvale, where seven members of Teatro Jornalero are gathered to watch a recording of their October performance of Undocumented Heart. The production, directed by Michael Moran at Oakland Theater Project, explores the immigrant experience from the perspective of the actors themselves, most of whom are Mexican and Central American day laborers from Oakland.
oaklandside.org
Oakland school closures may not happen under new OUSD board
Oakland Unified School District’s incoming school board will have some significant issues to tackle when it convenes for the first time in January: a contentious school closures plan, academic loss caused by the pandemic, low literacy rates, important facility decisions including how to spend Measure Y bond money, glaring safety concerns on school campuses, approving a new contract with the teachers union, and paying off a state loan that has saddled the district and restricted its financial decision-making power for 20 years.
