Berkeley, CA

oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
DANVILLE, CA
oaklandside.org

Job training and community service come with a paycheck at Rising Sun

David Wilson of Oakland spent last summer making “Green House Calls” as part of the Climate Careers program with Rising Sun Center for Opportunity. He installed LED light bulbs, water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators, as well as checking for toilet leaks. And he provided another valuable service: information.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Teatro Jornalero aims to bring its immigrant stories to a larger audience

It’s a cold Monday night at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Fruitvale, where seven members of Teatro Jornalero are gathered to watch a recording of their October performance of Undocumented Heart. The production, directed by Michael Moran at Oakland Theater Project, explores the immigrant experience from the perspective of the actors themselves, most of whom are Mexican and Central American day laborers from Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland school closures may not happen under new OUSD board

Oakland Unified School District’s incoming school board will have some significant issues to tackle when it convenes for the first time in January: a contentious school closures plan, academic loss caused by the pandemic, low literacy rates, important facility decisions including how to spend Measure Y bond money, glaring safety concerns on school campuses, approving a new contract with the teachers union, and paying off a state loan that has saddled the district and restricted its financial decision-making power for 20 years.
OAKLAND, CA

