Perrysburg, OH

13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
WTOL 11

UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
13abc.com

Toledo leaders, former mayors discuss crime reduction efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several former mayors of the City of Toledo plan to attend a city council meeting on Tuesday to address public safety. You can watch the meeting live at the link here. Former mayors Donna Owens, Carty Finkbeiner, and Michael Bell will be at the Public Safety...
13abc.com

East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
toledocitypaper.com

City Politics: Looking grim

The stepping stone has been stepped, and the vacancy carousel is spinning. Where it stops is anyone’s guess. Michele Grim, oh, sorry, Dr. Michele Grim is about to bolt from her brief stint on Toledo City Council, leaving her At-Large seat for the seemingly greener pastures of the Ohio House. Grim will have served exactly one year when she skedaddles.
13abc.com

Lucas County makes moves to prepare for possible new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials take steps towards finalizing a site for the new county jail. County officials on Tuesday made plans to relocate its Facilities Department, making the location a possibility for a new jail. County leaders said they have narrowed their options to two sites which...
13abc.com

Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who...
13abc.com

1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division investigating reported rape

Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported rape that occurred on Oct. 27. A woman came to the police station on Sunday to report that she had been watching TV with a man she knows in his apartment on East Wooster Street. She said she fell asleep and woke up to him raping her.
13abc.com

Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Council to hold special meeting on annexation and zoning of 131 acres

Bowling Green City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, immediately following a 6:30 p.m. public hearing to consider the following legislation:. Ordinance accepting annexation of approximately 131.09 acres of land in Center Township, from Maurer Family Farms LLC, petitioners. Ordinance establishing interim zoning of M-2 general industrial...
The Lima News

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
13abc.com

Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
