Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive finishes fall season with win, celebrates former coach Hobie Billingsley

Bloomington has faced criticism for the aggressive towing strategies in the city, which is pushing students in the area to become involved in local government. It started when IU sophomore Shailey Desai went to visit her friend and parked where she thought was a visitor spot. Returning to her car after a few hours, she discovered it was towed. She had to pay a fine of $170 — what most towing companies charge — to get it back.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO