Anti-Flag and Teenage Halloween tore it up at their intimate Saint Vitus show
"This is our first time playing here, it’s a legendary spot that you have in your city," Chris No. 2 told the crowd near the end of Anti-Flag's set on Thursday night (12/8) at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar, an intimate stop in the midst of their fall tour. Vitus has become a destination for tons of punk and metal bands who normally headline much bigger rooms, and it's always a treat to see a larger-than-life band get back to their roots and tear it up inside those all-black walls. Anti-Flag were no exception. The deeply political punk band walked out to Edwin Starr's "War," and throughout their set, they passionately lambasted Putin's war in Ukraine, fascism, racism, sexism, homophobia, corrupt capitalism, police brutality, and other forms of oppression and bigotry. Like every Anti-Flag show I've ever seen, it felt as much like a protest rally as it felt like a great punk rock show, and that Anti-Flag have been doing this for over 25 years without losing an ounce of their fervor is no small feat.
Feeble Little Horse announce New Year’s Eve show in NYC
New Saddle Creek signees Feeble Little Horse are on the rise and gearing up for some end-of-year shows, including one supporting Sidney Gish at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 12/30. That show is sold out, and Feeble Little Horse have now added a headlining NYC show for New Year's Eve at Mercury Lounge. It's an early show, with 6 PM doors. Tickets for that show are on sale now.
Less Than Jake announce intimate Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus Bar
Less than Jake are on an East Coast tour with Cliffdiver and Keep Flying, including NYC-area shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall tonight (12/6) and Wantagh's Mulcahy's on Sunday (12/11). While they're in the area, they've announced a last minute, intimate Brooklyn show to close out the run, happening on Monday (12/12) at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets are on sale now.
Win tix to Richard Thompson’s all-request NYC shows at Symphony Space
Guitar legend Richard Thompson is gearing up for a round of all-requests shows later this month, at NYC's Symphony Space on December 15, 16, and 17. Each night's songs will be picked from requests submitted by attendees as they enter the theater, making for a unique show each time. Tickets to all three nights are on sale, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to each one! Enter for a chance to win below.
Built to Spill @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)
Tickets for the three Built to Spill shows at Brooklyn Made are on BrooklynVegan presale from 10 AM today (12/7) through Thursday (12/8) at 10 PM. Use password BKVEGAN. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10 AM. All dates are here.
New 9 ft. sculpture pays tribute to Biggie Smalls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn's finest, The Notorious B.I.G., has been honored with a new sculpture by artist Sherwin Banfield in his home borough. Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings, A Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. is on display at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge, at Clumber Corner in DUMBO, through October 29, 2023. The nine-foot installation is made of bronze, resin, stainless steel, winterstone, and wood, with audio, lighting and a solar power system, and here's more about it from Brooklyn Paper:
Carolines on Broadway, legendary NYC comedy club, closing after 40 years
Carolines on Broadway, one of NYC's comedy club institutions, will close after 40 years at the end of this year. Owner Caroline Hirsch told The New York Post, “I did not renew my lease. New Year’s Eve will be our last night.”. The original Carolines, a cabaret in...
