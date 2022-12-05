Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO