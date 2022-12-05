Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Apartment Fire Causes $40,000 In Damages
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – A fire at an Appleton apartment building caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage Wednesday evening. The Appleton Fire Department responded to a call at a 12-unit apartment building on Woodmere Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. They were informed that the fire was in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment and that the resident was out of the apartment.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Busy night for Hartford Fire Department | By Paul Stephans
December 8, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue had another busy day battling two fires on December 7, 2022. The Hartford FD responded to 15 calls including tw. o working structure fires within 5 minutes of each other. They were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m....
Patient treated for hypothermia after being rescued from Nagawicka Lake
A person drowning in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield was rescued on Tuesday. Lake Country Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the Nagawicka Lake Boat access for the report of a person in the water.
7-year-old girl, woman found dead in Northridge Lake, car submerged
The bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found in Northridge Lake Thursday afternoon.
'Miracle baby': 20-month-old expected to be OK after head-first fall through 2nd floor railing
The child, who landed head-first on concrete, suffered a concussion and a bruised eye socket.
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
wtaq.com
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
NBC26
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights
Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Child Reports Being Approached by Stranger, Offered Candy and a Puppy
It’s like something you would see on an after-school special. The Oshkosh Police Department says a child reported a situation to them where a stranger approached and offered candy and a puppy. The incident occurred at around noon yesterday (December 8th) in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street,...
seehafernews.com
Virtual Meeting Scheduled Regarding Memorial Drive Resurfacing
Resurfacing of Memorial Drive between Manitowoc and Two Rivers will be the subject of a virtual meeting this afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled the session for the time period between 4:30 and 5:30 this afternoon. The project is scheduled to happen in 2025 and Highway 42 is...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
seehafernews.com
Work Begins on Central Park West 365 Project In Two Rivers
Work began yesterday morning on the Central Park West 365 Project in Downtown Two Rivers. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest Program, City Manager Greg Buckley said he literally saw the work begin on his way to the office. “Our city public works crews have backhoes, and loaders, and...
1065thebuzz.com
Falls Woman Hit By Car Dies Of Injuries
A Sheboygan Falls woman has died of injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car last Thursday night. Elvia Ayala was injured around 5:30 that evening while trying to cross Highway 32 near a motel. Reports indicate that someone pulled out of a parking lot, hitting her and causing severe head injuries. Ayala had to be airlifted from the scene.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
SE WI weather: Snow arrives Friday morning, expect a slippery commute
Snow is going to hold off through most of the night. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures hold steady in the 30s.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
