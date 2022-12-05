ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Appleton Apartment Fire Causes $40,000 In Damages

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – A fire at an Appleton apartment building caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage Wednesday evening. The Appleton Fire Department responded to a call at a 12-unit apartment building on Woodmere Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. They were informed that the fire was in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment and that the resident was out of the apartment.
APPLETON, WI
Busy night for Hartford Fire Department | By Paul Stephans

December 8, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue had another busy day battling two fires on December 7, 2022. The Hartford FD responded to 15 calls including tw. o working structure fires within 5 minutes of each other. They were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m....
HARTFORD, WI
Dog found deceased near campus

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
OSHKOSH, WI
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
OSHKOSH, WI
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights

Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
MANITOWOC, WI
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI

December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
HARTFORD, WI
Virtual Meeting Scheduled Regarding Memorial Drive Resurfacing

Resurfacing of Memorial Drive between Manitowoc and Two Rivers will be the subject of a virtual meeting this afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled the session for the time period between 4:30 and 5:30 this afternoon. The project is scheduled to happen in 2025 and Highway 42 is...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI
Work Begins on Central Park West 365 Project In Two Rivers

Work began yesterday morning on the Central Park West 365 Project in Downtown Two Rivers. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest Program, City Manager Greg Buckley said he literally saw the work begin on his way to the office. “Our city public works crews have backhoes, and loaders, and...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Falls Woman Hit By Car Dies Of Injuries

A Sheboygan Falls woman has died of injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car last Thursday night. Elvia Ayala was injured around 5:30 that evening while trying to cross Highway 32 near a motel. Reports indicate that someone pulled out of a parking lot, hitting her and causing severe head injuries. Ayala had to be airlifted from the scene.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

