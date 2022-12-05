Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
columbusunderground.com
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurants in Columbus
Sometimes you want food that’s fast, but it’s not fast food. That’s where fast casual comes into play. Something just a little bit tastier, but but without the time and money commitment of a full blown sit-down dining experience. This year, our readers voted for Condado as...
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Lots of Local to Love at German Village’s The Red Stable
A souvenir shop in German Village embraces the rich history behind its 19th-century walls. The Red Stable, German Village Souvenirs & Gifts, located at 223 E. Kossuth St., sells locally-made products from over 100 artists and vendors throughout German Village and Ohio. The shop opened in 2016 and is owned by partners Jeff Smith and Stevo Roksandic.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Winter Fun in Fairfield County
Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
Police: Shots fired in Meijer parking lot near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Meijer parking lot near Dublin Tuesday night. Dublin police officers were in the vicinity when they heard at least one shot fired in the parking lot on Sawmill Road around 6:15 p.m. Police said a person shot...
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Suburbs
We asked our readers about the best suburbs in the region, and it should come as little surprise that the larger suburbs are at the top of the list. Of course, people love to vote for where they call home, and Dublin ended up headlining the list for the second year in a row.
columbusunderground.com
Opinion: Downtown Parking Lots Are Empty, It’s Time to Get Rid of Them
As we approach the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, one thing has become impossible to ignore. Office workers are not 100% coming back. This issue has ramifications across every major city in America and its suburbs too. Offices aren’t just located in Central Business Districts, and you can find plenty of less-than-half-full office campus parking lots all around the outerbelt.
20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from 'unsanitary' conditions in New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Columbus Humane rescued 20 dogs and a cat from a New Albany residence on Tuesday. The agency went to a house in the 10000 block of Johnstown Road, found the 21 animals and removed them due to unsanitary living conditions, both inside and outside of the home.
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods
Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
