Wisconsin State

Republican banned from GOP Assembly caucus enters race for Alberta Darling's vacant Senate seat

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

MADISON - The state Legislature's most prominent supporter of overturning the 2020 election result has launched a campaign for state Senate just weeks after her Republican colleagues in the state Assembly banned her from meeting with them privately.

Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls launched a campaign Monday to replace state Sen. Alberta Darling of River Hills, a longtime Republican lawmaker who retired from the Legislature's upper house last week .

Brandtjen will challenge one of her Assembly colleagues who barred her from closed caucus meetings , Rep. Dan Knodl of Germantown, and Robert Albrightson of Brown Deer in a Feb. 21 primary. Democratic state Rep. Deb Andraca of Whitefish Bay decided against launching a campaign for the seat.

“After long hours of consulting with my family, friends and countless political allies, I have decided that the best place for me to continue to represent the people of Wisconsin would be in the Senate," Brandtjen said in a statement.

"I can guarantee that I will continue to fight for the principles that every American shares. No one has fought harder for Life, Second Amendment rights, keeping your family safe and allowing every family to send their children to a great school. I am excited to continue fighting."

In her role as Assembly Elections Committee chairwoman, Brandtjen has over the last two years invited 2020 election conspiracy theorists ― who have promoted accusations of corruption against state election officials without providing evidence ― to testify at the state Capitol.

Her focus on the 2020 election has drawn national attention, including from former President Donald Trump who invited Brandtjen to speak at the last rally he held in Wisconsin .

She first called for the outcome of the 2020 election to be overturned in July because "tyranny is at Wisconsin's door."

"We have been told for months now that decertification is impossible, meaning there is no downside to cheating in Wisconsin elections. How many more times do we need to endure this election injustice?" she wrote in a statement at the time. The move prompted her Senate counterpart, Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier, to call for her removal as elections committee chairwoman.

Knodl, who was first elected to the state Assembly in 2008, said in a statement launching his campaign that he intends to focus on policies related to inflation, education and public safety.

“When I entered office, Wisconsin was unable to control its spending despite being one of the highest taxed states in the country. With bold conservative reforms, we turned multi-billion dollar deficits into unprecedented surpluses while providing tax relief for every single Wisconsin family, homeowner, and small business," Knodl said.

“As State Senator, I will vote to support law enforcement, expand educational opportunities, roll back bureaucratic overreach, and pursue continued tax reform.”

On Monday, Knodl suggested Brandtjen's policymaking work has been hampered by her conflicts with colleagues.

"Primary election voters will have to decide who can be the most effective state senator, and to do that you have good working relationships with the other legislators," he said, noting he has good relationships with Assembly and Senate Republicans.

Republicans are likely to put a priority on the race to replace Darling as it will determine whether the GOP caucus preserves its supermajority in the state Senate.

By adding enough members in the Nov. 8 election to achieve a supermajority, the Republican caucus now has the ability to suspend Senate rules, or utilize a power to impeach and remove state officials ranging from the governor to cabinet secretaries to judges.

If a Democratic candidate does not enter the special election for state Senate, the winner of the Republican primary is all but certain to become the next new member of the Senate.

Gov. Tony Evers set the special election to replace Darling to coincide with the primary and general dates of the spring election, which will take place April 4.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

