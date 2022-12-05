Xander Bogaerts signs with San Diego: What’s next for the Chicago Cubs?. The Chicago Cubs have been quite busy during the opening days of free agency. After inking deals with pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Cody Bellinger , it was reported they were also in on former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins don’t look shy this off-season, as they seem to be ready to write some big checks.

