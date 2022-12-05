ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

SFGate

Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant

DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward

HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision On Northbound I-680 Closes Connection From Westbound I-580

DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48...
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Police Make Quick Return Of Stolen Amazon Delivery Van

Police found a stolen Amazon delivery van in Oakland on Tuesday, minutes after it was taken while the driver was momentarily away from the van, according to San Leandro police. Officers responded to an 11:45 a.m. report of the theft in the 400 block of Superior Avenue. As the van...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Shot On Bike Trail Expected To Survive

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police say the condition of a man shot while on a bike trail Tuesday night has stabilized and he is now expected to survive. Police are investigating a shooting reported about 7:25 p.m. on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets south of downtown San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Update: Arrest For Murder Of Elderly Woman Ends Fear Surrounding Her Death

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Office took him into custody Wednesday. Pulealli is being held without bail and the Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder, according to Vallejo police.
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Battery, Other Crimes

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with battering two men in a hotel parking lot. Kyler Udell, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery resulting in serious injury, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 10:14...
PETALUMA, CA

