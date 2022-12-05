Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
SFGate
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant
DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
SFGate
At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward
HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
SFGate
Fatal Collision On Northbound I-680 Closes Connection From Westbound I-580
DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48...
San Franciscans 'appalled' at New York Times crossword error
It's like saying the LIRR is New York's metro.
Cold front could bring wet weather to San Francisco's SantaCon
If you're planning to join the parade of drunken bearded people during San Francisco's SantaCon, be sure to stuff an umbrella into your toy bag.
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
SFGate
Police Make Quick Return Of Stolen Amazon Delivery Van
Police found a stolen Amazon delivery van in Oakland on Tuesday, minutes after it was taken while the driver was momentarily away from the van, according to San Leandro police. Officers responded to an 11:45 a.m. report of the theft in the 400 block of Superior Avenue. As the van...
SFGate
Man Shot On Bike Trail Expected To Survive
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police say the condition of a man shot while on a bike trail Tuesday night has stabilized and he is now expected to survive. Police are investigating a shooting reported about 7:25 p.m. on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets south of downtown San Jose.
SFGate
The San Francisco man behind Hawaii's famous Road to Hana
The Road to Hana — the famous East Maui road with 620 curves and 59 bridges — is often described as a must-do for tourists to Hawaii. It’s become one of Maui’s biggest attractions, with about 400 to 600 people driving it every day. Anyone who’s...
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
SFGate
Update: Arrest For Murder Of Elderly Woman Ends Fear Surrounding Her Death
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Office took him into custody Wednesday. Pulealli is being held without bail and the Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder, according to Vallejo police.
San Francisco restaurant could be sold and demolished for housing
The restaurant almost closed in 2019.
Michelin-recognized Bay Area Thai restaurant to close after nearly 20 years
However, this won't be the last customers will see of them.
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Battery, Other Crimes
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with battering two men in a hotel parking lot. Kyler Udell, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery resulting in serious injury, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 10:14...
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
