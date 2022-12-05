A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Office took him into custody Wednesday. Pulealli is being held without bail and the Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder, according to Vallejo police.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO