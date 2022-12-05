Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Intersection of Main, Third streets closed to traffic December 12-13
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Main Street and Third Street in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic for utility locating starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The closure will be in place until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting. Signs and barricades will be in place during the...
WNDU
9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nine people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Miami Street around 9:45 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Officials...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
WNDU
5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
WNDU
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
WNDU
City of Elkhart to conduct traffic study over safety concerns at intersection
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street in Elkhart will have a different traffic flow, as parts of Simonton and Baldwin will be barricaded starting next week. This is so the city can work on a study to address safety concerns at this...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
WNDU
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting investigation in South Bend on Tuesday. An official with the South Bend Police Department told 16 News Now that it happened in the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail after Memorial Hospital advised officers they were aiding a walk-in gunshot victim.
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
WNDU
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV on Thursday morning in Elkhart County. Police say a Dodge Durango was heading south on County Road 19 just north of County Road 38 around 4:20 a.m. when a pedestrian, identified as Tiffany Jo Messner, crossed eastbound from the west edge of the roadway and into the path of the Durango.
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
