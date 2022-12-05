ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Does Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Premiere? New Bombshell Trailer Has Royal Family Nervous

By Jaclyn Roth
 4 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's Netfix docuseries is just days away. On Monday, December 5, Netflix dropped an extended trailer for the show, which will premiere on Thursday, December 8.

The second half of the episodes will premiere on Thursday, December 15.

In the new clip, the 38-year-old prince spoke about his brood .

"There's a hierarchy of the family," he said of the royals. "You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories."

"There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," he continued. "It's a dirty game."

In a voiceover, the red-headed royal, who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with the former actress, 41, also said, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution — this feeding frenzy."

For her part, the Suits star looked visibly upset as she said, "I realized, they're never going to protect you."

"I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself ," Prince Harry said, referring to when his mother, Princess Diana , was constantly chased by paparazzi in the '90s.

"No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth," the Duke of Sussex said in the video.

The new reality show will "explore the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other ," the description added.

Meghan previously shared her thoughts on making the series, as she wants to tell her side of the story.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the podcast host said of director Liz Garbus . "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Volume one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-episode docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan , will hit Netflix on Thursday, December 8, while volume two will premiere on Thursday, December 15.

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed podcast, " The Firm: Blood Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

