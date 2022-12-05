St. Ignatius strengthens hold, Medina and Walsh Jesuit move up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

Read full article on original website
Shaker Heights, Richmond Heights knocking on the door of cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Now that we are three weeks into the girls basketball season, enough time has gone by to be able to identify some programs that are turning things around. Two such teams are Richmond Heights and Shaker Heights. Under coach Eugene White, Richmond Heights is 5-0 after winning just two of 21 games last season. The strength of schedule is such that the Spartans haven’t broken into the cleveland.com Top 25, but they are now listed among the teams to watch.
Walsh Jesuit takes down No. 1 St. Ignatius for early statement: Boys basketball rewind
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The sentiment around Northeast Ohio is this boys basketball season will be one of depth. That depth took little time to show itself Tuesday night, just the second full week of the regular season, as Walsh Jesuit stunned St. Ignatius with a 67-62 victory that will likely knock the Wildcats off the No. 1 spot in the cleveland.com Top 25.
All-Ohio Division I football: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon are players of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medina junior quarterback Danny Stoddard and St. Edward senior edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon shared All-Ohio Division I player of the year awards in the OHSAA’s announcement Thursday to honor this season’s top high school football players. Stoddard shared the All-Ohio Offensive Player of the...
cleveland.com
LeBron James on Glenville’s state football championship: ‘It allows a lot of inner-city kids to feel like they can go there and win, as well’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three days after Glenville’s historic state football championship win in Canton, the significance of it was not lost on LeBron James during his return to Cleveland. James was asked about it by former Plain Dealer writer Branson Wright, following the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win against James...
Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!
The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
Cavaliers vs. Kings: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are looking to avenge a loss from earlier this season as they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Tipoff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. Cleveland (16-9) fell to the Kings 127-120 on Nov. 9, in the midst of a five-game losing streak....
All-Ohio Division III football: Chardon’s defense, Tallmadge’s offense among top picks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four members of Chardon’s defense are on the All-Ohio first team in Division III. Two from Tallmadge and two more from Firelands are on the first-team offense, as the OHSAA announced its All-Ohio football teams Wednesday.
Trip to the bowl game will be very special this year: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – It’s hard to imagine how Dawn Allar and her family are feeling right now. Dawn, is a Brunswick grad and the School District’s Communications Director. She lives in Medina and her talented son, Drew, was a standout quarterback at graduate of Medina High School.
OHSAA wrestling preview: Who are the top wrestlers to watch in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Of the 672 state wrestling tournament qualifiers in the 2021-22 season there were 148 from the cleveland.com seven-county area in Northeast Ohio. A new chapter will be written this year. Legacies will be cemented. And in the end, only a handful will be able to call themselves champions.
All-Ohio Division II football: Honors continue for Lamar Sperling with Offensive Player of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A week after Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling won Ohio’s Mr. Football award as the state’s top individual player, he added All-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year in Division II to his accolades. The OHSAA announced the All-Ohio Division II teams on...
Austintown Fitch lineman commits to college
Josh Fitzgerald is a 6'3", 275 pound lineman that plays on both sides of the ball for the Falcons
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. Cleveland lost to the Kings once this year in the midst of their five-game losing streak -- a 127-120 loss on Nov. 9. Donovan Mitchell’s 38 points couldn’t propel them over the top.
Is Oakland seeking big-league talent like or Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan in return for Sean Murphy? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reports this week after Wilson Contreras signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Cardinals indicated that Oakland’s asking price in a potential Sean Murphy trade with St. Louis included major league talent such as outfielder Lars Nootbar and Gold Glove winner Brendan Donovan. On...
Sean Lewis leaves Kent State for Colorado, how about Vince Kehres as replacement? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State has lost its best football coach in ... well ... decades. Sean Lewis has been hired as the new offensive coordinator to new Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders.
Oberlin professor Ron Cheung comes up short in defense of ‘Jeopardy!’ title
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oberlin professor Ron Cheung can still say he was a “Jeopardy!” champion, even if he did hold the title briefly. After getting in a win in Wednesday’s contest, Cheung, a Lakewood resident, was unable to find the winning formula on Thursday, finishing second to challenger Sriram Krishnan of Falls Church, Va. A.Z. Madonna, a Walden, Mass., resident who is a graduate of Oberlin, finished third.
North Royalton High School wins big with Ohio STEM robotics grant: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School will be awarded $5,000 to expand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning projects through the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program.
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
Let’s talk about how Josh Bell helps Guardians’ lineup, but first the physical
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians are still trying to coordinate a date for Josh Bell’s physical. The switch-hitting Bell and the Guardians agreed upon a two-year $33 million deal Tuesday at the winter meetings in San Diego. The team has not announced the signing because Bell hasn’t taken his physical.
whbc.com
Doss Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
Last night, former Canton McKinley Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye Mike Doss was inducted into the College football Hall of Fame. Doss a apart of the back to back state titles for McKinley, had a senior seasons that included 1,454 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 111 tackles, and three interceptions and won All-State honors and an All-America honorable mention by USA Today.
‘It’s not a good feeling’: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals’ receivers eager to end skid against Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was someone noticeably missing from the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense the last time they played the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was sidelined for the Bengals’ Halloween matchup against the Browns on Monday Night Football due to a hip injury - the first of four games that Chase missed. Without Chase, the Bengals’ offense struggled and suffered their largest loss of the season, 32-13.
