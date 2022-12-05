Read full article on original website
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
Late Season Slate Shows How Badly Monday Night Football Needs Flex Scheduling
ESPN's marquee time slot won't have a game between two winning teams until Week 17
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans - NBA (12/7/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
A solid performance on Tuesday night helped the Detroit Pistons start off their short road trip on the right foot. They have a quick turnaround on Wednesday night, as they get set for a clash with the New Orleans Pelicans. Though they seemed outmatched, the Pistons came away with a...
Bettors riding favored Detroit Lions against Vikings more than any other wager
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell was asked about his Detroit Lions being favored against the 10-win Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and the head coach didn’t know what to say. “I really don’t even know how to respond to that,” Campbell said Friday morning. “I’m shocked by that.”
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 14
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) and Minnesota Vikings (10-2) meet in a big-time Week 14 showdown at Ford Field, with playoff and division implications riding. Minnesota can clinch the NFC North with a win, while the Lions are trying to keep their postseason dreams afloat. This post will...
How to Watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - NFL Week 14 | Stream on Prime Video, Start Time, Preview, Prediction
In this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football, two teams out west that have arguably played below expectations lock horns, as the Los Angeles Rams get set to play host to the Las Vegas Raiders. Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video (free trial) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) vs....
Lions DE Romeo Okwara says he’s ready to play: ‘It’s been a long time coming’
ALLEN PARK -- Romeo Okwara hasn’t played since early last October, and while he was activated before last week’s game, the Detroit Lions defensive end was inactive on Sunday. Okwara has missed the team’s last 25 games while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. He re-signed with the Lions...
Dungeon of Doom: Should Detroit build around Jared Goff? Plus James Houston talks debut
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won four of their last five games and are playing meaningful December football for the first time in five years. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have Ben Johnson’s offense producing at a high level. And the youthful defense continues to make plays and induce optimism. Oh, yeah, first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams also made his NFL debut last week. And the final player promoted to the roster from this year’s draft class, James Houston, has three sacks through his first two games (and only 17 snaps).
