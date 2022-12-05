Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
Cowboys ‘Confidence’: Super Bowl-Bound? Jason Witten Makes Prediction
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl 26 years ago. The Cowboys' best tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten, believes this year's team has the special makings to finally again hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air with confetti in their hair. "Man, I think (the...
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/8
OT Taylor Moton (rest) S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Why Did Rams Pull John Wolford After One Drive vs. Raiders?
One of the most confusing moves of the Sean McVay era as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams came in Thursday's 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With star quarterback Matthew Stafford still out dealing with a neck injury, the Rams trotted out John Wolford for his third start. Wolford was questionable entering the contest as he was recovering from a neck injury he aggravated in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Despite being given the start, Wolford was pulled after the first drive in favor of the newly signed Baker Mayfield.
Henry Anderson Aiming to Return to Action Following Minor Stroke
Just one day before the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in late October, veteran defensive end Henry Anderson experienced a scary situation that placed him on the non-football-injury list. Anderson revealed to reporters on Wednesday in the locker room that he suffered a "minor stroke"...
SI Tickets: Chargers Enter Center Stage on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 Showdown vs. Dolphins
The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium after being on the road the last two weeks. This week's matchup against the Dolphins has been flexed from an afternoon kickoff to Sunday Night Football. Now holding a record of 6-6, the Chargers have struggled of late, dropping three of their last four...
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Five Questions About the Giants with the Publisher of Giants Country
The last trip to North Jersey in late November last year did not end well for the Eagles or Jalen Hurts. The quarterback threw three interceptions and suffered an ankle injury that required offseason surgery, and the Eagles lost 13-7. This is a different Eagles team, which is sitting at...
Ravens Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. This Week: 10. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
Major Analyst On Joe Burrow’s MVP Case: ‘Burrow’s Had Those Bad Games’
CINCINNATI — The NFL MVP race is starting to boil down to just a few players. Two of those stars are Joe Burrow and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "Good Morning Football" host Jason McCourty thinks Burrow is great but can't be the MVP right now, given his struggles to open the season.
Jaguars vs. Titans: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 14 AFC South Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty "do or die" moments in 2022, but none that come close to what Week 14 is. After eight years of losing in Nashville, the Jaguars will travel back to Tennessee this week to attempt to steal a win against the first-place Titans and close the gap on their three-game lead in the AFC South. Lose, and the Jaguars will be down by four games with just four weeks remaining, hardly a position they want to be in.
Late Season Slate Shows How Badly Monday Night Football Needs Flex Scheduling
ESPN's marquee time slot won't have a game between two winning teams until Week 17
There Might be Injury Concern for T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Maybe there's more concern for T.J. Watt's health than many Pittsburgh Steelers fans know right now. After regressing in practice, the outside linebacker's rib injury seems to be getting the best of him. So, is there worry he won't play against the Baltimore Ravens?. The quick answer is...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers By The Numbers: How Next Gen Stats Measure Win Over Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to 6-6 after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 17-16 on Monday Night Football. There have been plenty of recaps and reactions to how it happened, including some eerie comparisons to the Saints' late-game meltdown against the Bucs being compared to this team's own collapse against the Cleveland Browns the week prior.
Social Media Reacts to Baker Mayfield Rams Comeback Win
The arrival of quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday took center stage in the NFL world as he prepared for a quick turnaround for a debut Thursday night at SoFi Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders. But despite not starting the game, he finished it off...
Things Saints Should Do Over Final Four Games
The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week with a putrid 4-9 record. Their only remaining chance at the playoffs is if they win their last four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 4 of their next five, the Carolina Panthers lose two of their remaining five (they play the Saints once), and the Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans in Week 15. In other words, Dennis Allen has a better chance at winning Coach of the Year.
Jaelon Darden Sends Cryptic Message on His Way Out of Tampa
Earlier this week, wide receiver/punt returner, Jaelon Darden, was officially waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To many, this move came as a bit of a surprise. Not just because it was made 13 weeks into the NFL season, coming off a victory, but because Darden was actually producing at a respectable rate this season.
Jeff Okudah Trending Towards Playing against Vikings
Detroit Lions defensive back Jeff Okudah has missed each of the last two days of practice with an illness. However, the third-year Ohio State product is trending toward playing in Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. “We’ve had a few guys with illness, but they’re all feeling better,” said...
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Lead Way in Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Player Rankings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs for the third time in a calendar year, bringing their record to 8-4 on the season and putting them in a good spot to win the AFC North again. Here are our Bengals players power rankings for Week 14:. For more on...
