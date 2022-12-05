50-year-old man reported missing in Newport News found dead: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 50-year-old Newport News man reported missing has been found deceased, according to the Newport News Police Department.

David Leslie Shuck Jr. had last been seen on Dec. 3 in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dec. 5, police stated that he had been found dead, with no foul play suspected.

Prior to his body being found, police said he was near 90 Menchville Road driving a “light blue-silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata with damage to the driver’s side rear bumper” with a California license plate numbered 7ZD-R603.

The department said Shuck had a medical condition and was considered “endangered."

There are no further details to release at this time.

