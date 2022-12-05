Nick Cannon Reflects On Late Son Zen Amid Recent Hospitalization

It’s been over a decade since Nick Cannon received his lupus diagnosis, with the star being very open about his battle with the autoimmune disease. Friday, he shared photos of himself hospitalized with pneumonia and took a moment to reflect on life.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” Cannon, 42, captioned a since-deleted photo of himself laying in a hospital bed. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else . Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.”

He went on to confirm, “it’s just pneumonia, nothing [he can’t] handle,” but “life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

This brief hospitalization came days before the anniversary of his son, Zen’s, death. The child he shared with Alyssa Scott passed away last December due to brain cancer.

Taking to Instagram to honor his late child, the Wild N Out mogul shared, “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred.”

The Masked Singer host continued, “Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.

“[…] I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now… Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally.”

Cannon and Scott are expecting another child in the coming months. The pair also started a foundation, Zen’s Light, in June 2022—on what would’ve been his first birthday—with the goal of helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer.