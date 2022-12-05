ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Many new items on Wichita City Council agenda

By Steve Mc Intosh
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr2HA_0jXzNRnE00

Tuesday's Wichita City Council meeting will be a busy one with 17 new items on the agenda. Mayor Brandon Whipple tells KNSS News Textron Aviation is asking for more than a half-billion dollars in industrial revenue bonds to allow the company to update its equipment and facilities, with the potential to add 500 jobs. Textron currently employs about 10,000 people in Wichita.

The Council will also look at making improvements to Wichita's infrastructure, repairing and replacing water mains. The board is expected to approve a new contract with firefighters. The mayor says the agreement improves wages for the firefighters.

Whipple commented during Mondays with the Mayor on the Steve and Ted in the Morning Show on KNSS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Water rates going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long

The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

New City board appointment process seems to work

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Appointments were made to non-elected city boards and commissions on Tuesday, after lots of work from city staff to both streamline and make consistent the appointments to those boards. "It makes us do a little bit more work," said Human Relations Officer Dave Sotelo. "There's more...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Payoff for Sports Arena in sight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The bonds for the Sports Arena are less than two years away from retirement, if the Hutchinson City Finance Director is able to keep to her plan. "We issued the bonds for this in two phases," Finance Director Angela Richard told Hutch Post in an email. "I am hoping to pay off $2,445,000 of the bonds in 2023, in addition to the normal payment. The bonds should be fully retired in mid-2024 and the sales tax should expire then."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Local contractor must pay $17K after customer complains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has ruled against a Wichita-area contractor after customers complained about the contractor. Now, the contractor has to pay back the customers and pay fines. District Attorney Marc Bennett says the customers in Derby hired Brad Newman Contracting for a home improvement project that involved removing and replacing a concrete […]
WICHITA, KS
woodworkingnetwork.com

Local officials "surprised" by MasterBrand plant closure announcement

NEWTON, Kan. -- Local news stations are reporting that MasterBrand plans to close a Norcraft facility in Newton, Kan., one of the largest employers in the county. Newton city leaders confirmed to KWCH news on Monday, Dec. 5, that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15 one day after MasterBrand officially spins off from the Fortune Brands company. The facility employs 480 people.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley

First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former NASA astronaut Commander John Herrington. Updated: 13 hours ago. Those with the museum say the anonymous matching donation comes at a big time since it just recently became a...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy