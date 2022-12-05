Many new items on Wichita City Council agenda

Tuesday's Wichita City Council meeting will be a busy one with 17 new items on the agenda. Mayor Brandon Whipple tells KNSS News Textron Aviation is asking for more than a half-billion dollars in industrial revenue bonds to allow the company to update its equipment and facilities, with the potential to add 500 jobs. Textron currently employs about 10,000 people in Wichita.

The Council will also look at making improvements to Wichita's infrastructure, repairing and replacing water mains. The board is expected to approve a new contract with firefighters. The mayor says the agreement improves wages for the firefighters.

Whipple commented during Mondays with the Mayor on the Steve and Ted in the Morning Show on KNSS.