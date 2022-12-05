ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baileys Harbor, WI

Baileys Harbor ranks among the coziest towns in America

By Kevin Dittman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdrr8_0jXzNQuV00

Baileys Harbor is one of the best coziest small towns in America, according one website.

MyDatingAdvisor.com, which rated towns based on weather, food and activities, ranked the Door County destination as No. 20 on its list of 170 towns.

"Near the top of the Door County peninsula and along Lake Michigan, this harbor town boasts a cute A-frame coffee shop, a microbrewery’s taproom, a nature sanctuary with hiking trails, and adorable inns," the website says.

The top spot also was in Wisconsin — Stockholm in Pepin County.

"With a spectacular view of Lake Pepin, Stockholm offers the right blend of shops, dining, and lodging. Antique shops, art galleries, artisan furniture, a performing arts center, and a winery/cidery are all part of Stockholm’s charm," the website noted.

If you're wondering if Stockholm has a cafe to complete this Hallmark movie picture, it does — and a good one. Stockholm Pie is ripe for a big city businessperson to come in and franchise.

Stockholm beat out East Coast heavy-hitter Stowe, Vermont, to claim the top spot. Other Wisconsin towns making the list were Kohler (16), Hayward (31), Mineral Point (80) and Lake Geneva (81). The only other Midwestern town to crack the top 10 was Mackinac Island, Michigan, which came in at No. 8.

The website considered 10 factors in three categories (weather, food and activities) when ranking 170 "popular small towns," including average December temperature and snowfall — the only time Wisconsin might have an advantage over snowbird states in the winter — cafes, bakeries, books and parks. Towns were rated out on a 100-point scale, "with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for coziness."

In addition to getting high marks for weather and food, Stockholm ranked the highest of all small towns for activities. The town is located along the Great River Road, a National Scenic Byway that follows the Mississippi River and was designated as an All American Road in 2021. Wisconsin's segment of the road is peppered with small towns, parks, wineries and more that make it a popular road trip destination.

Chelsey Lewis contributed to this report.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Door County Pulse

Beacon Merger Creates Boat House of Door County

Deal keeps business local, increases brands, employment. A collegial relationship in a business-owners group evolved into a friendship and then a partnership that will help a Door County dealership expand its presence and employment. Beacon Marine this fall merged with The Boat House, a boat sales and service company with...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights

Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
MANITOWOC, WI
Door County Pulse

County Hires New Parks Director

Tim Kazmierczak is the new Door County Parks director, responsible for the overall operation of 21 county parks that span more than 1,000 acres and “weave the county together from Southern Door to Washington Island,” as Kazmierczak recently described it. He also directs maintenance, ensures park safety and...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
thebaycities.com

If you’re using the Bay of Green Bay this Winter you should be especially cautious

Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin waterbody is thin, weak, and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. Gavin Brault Wisconsin Conservation Warden says, “the Bay is a very different body of water versus an inland lake were there are some streams flowing into it but on the Bay it’s obviously a big body of water.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled

Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Internet goes wild for mid-century modern house for sale in Green Bay

ALLOUEZ – Since the 1960s, the Ottum House has turned heads across the Green Bay area. In November, the internet found out why. You understand why when you first see it. An angled, parabolic roof juts up from one side of the 4,300-square-foot home, almost requiring a double-take. Then there’s the “Fond du Lac shore stone” exterior walls that provide a hint of what awaits inside the five-bedroom, four-bath home built in 1963 that exemplifies mid-century modern style. There’s shag carpet, stonework, a sunk-in living room, the dining table with built-in lazy Susan, and original fixtures and wood paneling throughout.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market

(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
WBAY Green Bay

Large-scale emergency training in Door County this week

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be prepared to see a lot of emergency responders in Door County Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. A large-scale training exercise is planned at the Door County Justice Center on Duluth Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. But a lot of the work will be behind closed doors for a tabletop exercise to determine where emergency responses might fall short, rather than a live drill moving people and equipment.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help

The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
HOBART, WI
Door County Pulse

Hearing Set to Consider Rezoning Behind Starbucks

A public hearing has been set for Dec. 21 before Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission to consider rezoning the area where a house is located behind a three-unit commercial building being constructed at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S). Community Development Director Marty Olejniczak informed...
STURGEON BAY, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
NEENAH, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy