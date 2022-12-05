No surprise here: Mason Harvey, Braiden Hogg leading the way for Seton basketball

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seton Catholic boys’ basketball is quite the self-aware team. Everyone knows the Cardinals’ key to success, and there are two reasons for that: One, it’s obvious, and two, the Cardinals aren’t shy about letting the obvious breathe.

Before the season started, head coach Josh Jurgens said his team’s production would revolve around juniors Mason Harvey and Braiden Hogg, the top two returning scorers from last year. In each of Seton’s first four games — compiling a 3-1 record — Harvey and Hogg have gone back and forth as the team’s leading scorer with the other always close behind.

Harvey currently leads the team, averaging 19 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, and Hogg is hot on his tail with 17.3 points per game. Everyone else’s scoring average is below five points a contest.

That obvious key to success: Get the ball to those two, and get out of the way.

Seton’s duo was at it again last week, first leading the Cardinals to a 68-48 win over Hagerstown Wednesday. Harvey had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Hogg had 18 points and six boards. Jason Moynihan also stepped up with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals then beat Providence Cristo Rey 65-54 Saturday behind Hogg’s 22 points and Harvey’s 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Here’s more on boys’ basketball and all other Wayne County high school sports results from Nov. 28-Dec. 3:

Boys basketball

Terrell, Mikesell step up for Northeastern

The Knights started their week Thursday with a 57-42 win over Centerville. Carson Terrell led the team with 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Keaton Mikesell scored 13 points, and Dae Lundy had another 11. Wes Hunt and Mikesell combined for 10 of the team’s 16 assists. Karsen Scarrette, Mikesell and Lundy combined for 11 of the team’s 15 steals.

Northeastern then took its first loss of the season Saturday 61-47 to Greenfield-Central. Terrell and Mikesell each dropped 12 points, and Terrell added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Richmond, Lincoln get four players in double figures

The Red Devils beat Northmont 65-59 Saturday. Mason Carpenter led the way with 21 points, including five made 3-pointers, and four steals. Ryder Cate had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cedric Horton added 12 points and four assists. Deante Smith had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles topped International 70-36 Friday. Tyler Wyles paced the team with 19 points, Evan Stuckey scored 13 and Gavin Trent and Oliver Webb each had 11.

Centerville, Hagerstown still looking for first win

She Hollendonner led the Bulldogs with 12 points in their loss to Northeastern Thursday. Centerville then took a 61-40 loss to Franklin County Saturday. Nate Dickenson led the team with 15 points.

The Tigers’ lone game of the week was their loss to Seton Wednesday. Mason Romack and Carter Jenkins each scored 11 points.

Girls basketball

Everything works for Northeastern against Centerville

The Knights had one of the better performances you’ll see Friday in an 82-28 win over the Bulldogs. Juztice Slick led Northeastern with 16 points. Ava Mikesell and Ady Kircher were right behind with 15 points apiece. Addisen Mastriano added 14, and Cami Angi had another nine. Mikesell also had six assists. Mastriano had five assists and three blocks.

Three days prior, the Knights fell 60-49 to Jay County. Mikesell led the team with 13 points and three steals. Kircher had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Mastriano added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

One day before that, Centerville defeated Anderson Prep 42-41. Malorie Woodruff nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Gabby Duke had nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Shaellyn Shearer had seven points and six rebounds.

Lincoln earns second win to end week

The Golden Eagles fell 66-17 to Tri Tuesday. Elliott Jones was a bright spot, scoring nine points. Lincoln then fell 62-24 to Wapahani Thursday. Jones, Grace Sherwood and Alivia Anderson each scored eight points.

The 63-40 win over Union Friday already gave the Golden Eagles more wins than they had last season. Addyson Pitcock led the way with 17 points. Jones scored 14, Anderson had 12, Sherwood added 11 and Lexi McPheeters had nine.

Hagerstown splits two games; Richmond goes 0-1

The Tigers lost 51-23 to Morristown Tuesday before defeating Cowan 36-34 Thursday.

The Red Devils lost their only game of the week Friday 55-22 to Lawrenceburg.

Wrestling

Centerville wins Lincoln 6-Way

Nathan Westover (220 pounds) was the lone winner for the Bulldogs in their 71-6 loss to Jay County Tuesday, but they bounced back over the weekend. Centerville went 5-0 at Lincoln’s six-team meet. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Eagles 45-27, Indiana Deaf 60-15, Wes-Del 54-24, Blue River Valley 66-6 and Wapahani 78-0. Bryson Hale, Jackson Marker, Oshea Phillips, Deshaun Whichard and Nathan Westover all won their weight class.

Lincoln placed fourth in its meet with wins over Wapahani and Blue River Valley. Gage Sherwood, Ryley Riggs and Payton Gray all won their weight class.

Swim and dive

Centerville hosts Richmond back-to-back days

The Bulldogs held the Centerville Diving Invite Monday. Richmond’s Brodie Morken won for the boys with a total score of 228, and Centerville’s Eli West places second. Centerville’s Taylor Heaston also took second on the girls’ side with a score of 309.6.

Centerville then hosted Richmond and Oldenburg the next day. The Red Devils won for the boys with 145 points. Individual winners for Richmond were Greyson Farmer in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Cayden Lindahl in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Owen Fowler in the 50 freestyle and Morken in diving. Farmer, Lindahl, Masson Heiny and Fowler won the 200 medley relay. Noah McClain, Ethan Miller, Rojas and Payne Forrest won the 200 freestyle relay. Fowler, Farmer, Heiny and Lindahl won the 400 freestyle relay.

The Bulldogs finished second with 125 points. Jack Kenny won the 100 freestyle, Devon Whaley won the 100 butterfly and Zack Hugo won the 100 backstroke.

As for the girls, Centerville finished on top with a team score of 145. Paxtyn Elsrod won the 100 and 200 freestyle. Avery Dickerson won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Heaston won the 100 backstroke and diving. Emily Kaucher won the 50 freestyle, and Kenna Hemmerling won the 500 freestyle. Heaston, Dickerson, Elsrod and Ali Hemmerling won the 200 medley relay. Gabby Todd, Heaston, Ali Hemmerling and Kaucher won the 200 freestyle relay. Kaucher, Kenna Hemmerling, Elsrod and Dickerson won the 400 freestyle relay.

Richmond took second with 101 points. Finishing in the top three were Avery Bohn in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Ryan Wagers in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Bess Scheiben in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Kate Holthouse in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Allison Stout in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Addi Jones in diving.

Seton places third out of six teams in Ohio

The Cardinals traveled to Eaton, Ohio, Saturday and took third place out of six participating teams.

Nick Rader was the lone winner for the boys in the 100 freestyle. For the girls, Alex Hodge won the 50 and 500 freestyle, Josey Meeks won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and Bella Diehl won the 100 backstroke. The relay team of Meeks, Diehl, Clemente and Hodge won the medley relay. Rosie Fraley joined Meeks, Diehl and Hodge to win the 200 freestyle relay.

