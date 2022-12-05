ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in December in Omaha

Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers

Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Thanks to all who donated during last...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

DSCO: Student in custody, accused of bringing handgun to school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KPTM) — Douglas County Sheriff's Office say a student is in custody after being accused of bringing a handgun to Bennington High School. The student is accused of pointing the gun at students in the parking lot of the school on Tuesday, December 6. After interviewing students...
BENNINGTON, NE
WOWT

Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Fairfield Sun Times

Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads

The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

Aldrick Scott’s neighbor speaks up about investigation, history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Belize in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, NE. His neighbor, Jennie Bowen, spoke with 13 News Thursday about the investigation and the history between herself and Scott. Scott and Bowen were neighbors for nearly...
OMAHA, NE

