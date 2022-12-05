Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Consumers are losing thousands to online puppy scams and giving the metro a bad reputation
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — When it comes to adding members to the family, a cute, lovable pup can be the perfect addition. During the holiday season they also can be the perfect gift to have under the Christmas tree. Choosing your perfect breed isn't the tough part,...
Bellevue homeowner welcomes community participation in holiday tradition
The holiday season brings all the decorations. One homeowner in Bellevue wants the community to do more than just drive by and look, instead invites them to be a part of the tradition.
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
KETV.com
United Way of the Midlands reports 15,000 people need help with utilities in the metro this year
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for help with your utilities, it's just three numbers away. Simply by calling 211 you'll get connected to The United Way of the Midlands. With more than 150 in the metro, they'll set you up with the right charity. The United Way of...
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
fox42kptm.com
Film Streams to debut "The Inspection" film Friday, Gabrielle Union gives personal intro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Starting Friday, the film "The Inspection" will debut in Omaha. Directed by Elegance Bratton, it's a story of searching for belonging, and pushing through barriers that stand in the way. “It’s his life story," said Deirdre Haj, Executive Director for Film Streams. "Elegance was actually homeless;...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
KETV.com
'People can do things to protect themselves': Flu, COVID-19, RSV mingle in the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Being fully vaccinated, with your first sequence of COVID-19 shots, no longer means you are fully protected. Doctors say the booster is more important than ever, and to get your flu shot while you are at it. In the past two years, some respiratory illnesses were...
WOWT
Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
WOWT
Dozens of women getting start as first-time business owners in Omaha beauty industry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanh Luong is a mom of three and a nurse at Methodist Hospital. But this year she decided to take on a new passion. She started her own business called Lux Cosmetic Ink. She uses a beauty technique called micro shading to create semi-permanent makeup for her clients.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Thanks to all who donated during last...
fox42kptm.com
DSCO: Student in custody, accused of bringing handgun to school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (KPTM) — Douglas County Sheriff's Office say a student is in custody after being accused of bringing a handgun to Bennington High School. The student is accused of pointing the gun at students in the parking lot of the school on Tuesday, December 6. After interviewing students...
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
WIBW
Aldrick Scott’s neighbor speaks up about investigation, history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Belize in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, NE. His neighbor, Jennie Bowen, spoke with 13 News Thursday about the investigation and the history between herself and Scott. Scott and Bowen were neighbors for nearly...
fox42kptm.com
National Influenza Vaccination Week encourages protecting others and oneself this winter
Douglas County (KPTM) — National Influenza Vaccination Week runs from December 5 through December 12, and it encourages people to protect others and themselves during the peak winter months, according to a press release from DHHS. The flu season is often unpredictable, and it can begin as early as...
