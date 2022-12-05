ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli diplomat in China hospitalized in ‘prison conditions’ for COVID

By Isabel Keane
 4 days ago

An Israeli diplomat infected with COVID in China has revealed how he was forced to stay in a prison-like medical facility, where he was held in isolation for 10 “surreal” days.

Israeli Consul-General in Shanghai Eddie Shapira said Saturday that he was sent to the facility “reminiscent of a prison” after coming down with mild symptoms.

“I got sick with COVID and I recovered completely,” he wrote on Facebook. “I didn’t have any serious symptoms. The problem is that I caught it in the most wrong place on earth – in China.”

The diplomat said that with even mild cases like his, the country treats patients as if it’s the early days of the pandemic.

“Here, they still relate to infections with the same level of severity as if three years haven’t passed and nothing has been learned – and they advocate complete separation for anyone exposed to COVID patients,” he said.

Israeli Consul-General in Shanghai Eddie Shapira was hospitalized after contracting a mild case of COVID.
According to Shapira, “nothing could have prepared [him] for the experience,” even after working through the pandemic the past two years.

COVID patients are cordoned off in separate, designated hospitals for 10 days until they have fully recovered.

Shapira described the hospital room where he received treatment as similar to an aquarium.

Eddie Shapira was held in isolation for 10 "surreal" days.
Shapira documented his stay in the prison-like medical facility.
COVID patients in China are cordoned off in separate, designated hospitals.
The Israeli diplomat described the hospital room he stayed in as similar to an aquarium.
“There were two automated doors that could be opened by remote control, and a small window for food,” he claimed.

“The conditions are reminiscent of a prison (just an estimate, I haven’t experienced it yet), 10 of the most surreal days imaginable. Not recommended for those suffering from claustrophobia and basically for anyone!” he continued.

China is expected to ease its COVID quarantine protocols in the coming weeks. The shift comes after a deadly fire last month in Urumqi sparked dozens of protests against the extreme COVID restrictions, claiming victims were unable to escape the blaze because their apartment building was locked down.

