North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win
"[His wife] didn't believe me. She thought it was a fake ticket."
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WITN
Road delays in Havelock this weekend
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock. N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a preview look at each of the classification’s games, including the Class 2-A state title game between East Duplin and Reidsville. On Monday, we […]
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
WITN
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI today released the name of a woman shot and killed late last month by an Onslow County deputy. An agency spokeswoman said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The sheriff said it happened on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in...
Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
WITN
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County this morning is reporting its first child death for this flu season. This is the second pediatric flu death in the state so far, and both have been here in Eastern Carolina. The other death was reported on November 2nd and state health officials only said it happened in the eastern part of North Carolina.
WITN
Eastern Carolina chefs duet in kitchen to benefit shelter
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two master chefs from Eastern Carolina are joining forces to raise funds for a shelter and soup kitchen in their area. Jamie Davis, head chef of The Hackney in Washington, is inviting Chef Ricky Moore of Durham’s Saltbox Seafood Joint to plate a 6-course meal.
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
WITN
Church collaborative brings resources to struggling families
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of resource providers are coming to Eastern Carolina next week to support our neighbors that may still be recovering from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Florence, or even, Hurricane Matthew. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities will present the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and...
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
WITN
Children’s Miracle Network donation box stolen from Winterville store
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help to nab a man who they say stole a donation box from a convenience store. Winterville police this morning released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the theft and the man’s vehicle. The Children’s Miracle Network donation box was...
Kinston police seeking information after shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
wcti12.com
Shipwreck now visible on South Core Banks near Cape Lookout
CAPE LOOKOUT, Carteret County — This old shipwreck was covered up all summer but is now showing. It's on the South Core Banks about six miles up the beach from the lighthouse.
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
WITN
‘This means so much’: Eastern Carolina middle school gets funding for musical instruments
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, with the help of several faculty members, students at an Eastern Carolina middle school got a surprise that could be life-changing. A special gift came from the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, which is a national organization supporting music education in schools. “This means...
