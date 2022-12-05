ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

4 East Bay spirits to give for the holidays

It goes without saying that the holidays are a top time to gather, drink and be merry. This year, we’re suggesting that you leave the wine for that polite happy hour with coworkers you haven’t seen outside of your computer screens; and you can save the beer for game night.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
OAKLAND, CA
marinmagazine.com

Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022

The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Six new Bay Area restaurants awarded highly sought Michelin rating for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO - Six new Bay Area restaurants won a highly coveted spot on the "Oscars" of the culinary world, the Michelin Guide for 2022. The restaurants all hailed from San Francisco or Wine Country and received one star under the Michelin rating category, which the guide said was "awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
DANVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront

SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft ridden stores including in San Francisco.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy