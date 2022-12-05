Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
berkeleyside.org
4 East Bay spirits to give for the holidays
It goes without saying that the holidays are a top time to gather, drink and be merry. This year, we’re suggesting that you leave the wine for that polite happy hour with coworkers you haven’t seen outside of your computer screens; and you can save the beer for game night.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
The Owners of The Athletic Club Oakland Are Introducing a New Concept
Ezra Berman and Miles Palliser of 2nd Street Bar, LLC are opening a restaurant in Oakland called Mama's Boy.
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
KTVU FOX 2
Six new Bay Area restaurants awarded highly sought Michelin rating for 2022
SAN FRANCISCO - Six new Bay Area restaurants won a highly coveted spot on the "Oscars" of the culinary world, the Michelin Guide for 2022. The restaurants all hailed from San Francisco or Wine Country and received one star under the Michelin rating category, which the guide said was "awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard."
sonomamag.com
2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable
Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley. French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and...
6 Bay Area restaurants earn their first Michelin stars
Six Bay Area restaurants have earned their first Michelin stars, ascending to culinary glory, while ten others have been stripped of the status, according to the 2022 Michelin Guide.
oaklandside.org
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars three times since July
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the third time since the summer, a small business in San Francisco has fallen victim to burglars. In the latest break-in, two people were caught smashing in the front door. Wendy Nguyen has been a small business owner in the city for more than 30 years, but the last six […]
berkeleyside.org
West Berkeley safe RV parking site to expire when shelter moves to Berkeley Inn
The year-old West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Shelter will move from Grayson Street to San Pablo Avenue under a new, five-year city lease with the Berkeley Inn, but its attached safe RV parking site is set to expire at the end of the year. The City Council on Tuesday voted to...
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft ridden stores including in San Francisco.
4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
