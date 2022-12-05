Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
Dog Breaks Hearts As He Receives German Shepherd Puppy To Ease Anxiety
During the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that 23 million American households adopted a pet.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Mom Shares Important Message About Adopting Older Dogs
The sad truth is that most people don't want to adopt a senior dog. We understand why. It could be because they want as much time as possible with their fur babies. But it still breaks our hearts that older dogs are often a second thought. Hopefully, this video from...
ScienceBlog.com
Steroid injections worsen knee arthritis
Two studies comparing injections commonly used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis found that corticosteroid injections were associated with the progression of the disease. Results of both studies were presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is the most common form...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Weight Loss Surgery Help with Hypothyroidism?
Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, controls metabolism, which is how the body uses energy from food. When thyroid function is compromised, it can affect:. Hypothyroidism can make you feel sluggish, and if your body isn’t using food efficiently, it can lead to weight gain and obesity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, with “obesity class III” or “extreme obesity” characterized as a BMI of 40 or more.
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — will diet alone help?
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 30 and recently was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I’m wondering about whether it can be cured or if I will have to take medication for the rest of my life. I’ve read the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet may help. Is this true? Do you have any suggestions for managing symptoms?
petpress.net
Snowy Stallions: 8 Enchanting White Horse Breeds
When searching for the perfect white horse companion, look no further than these 8 white horse breeds!. Whether you’re an experienced equestrian or a first-time rider, these white beauties are sure to take your breath away. From the stunningly strong Percheron to the gentle giant Shire, these white horses...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Cat hilariously rats out owner in front of the landlord who has a 'no pets' policy
'Do y'all have a cat?'
DVM 360
3 nonpharmacologic treatment options for pain management
Dr Tamara Grubb, president-elect of the IVAPM, explains nonpharmacologic options for the multimodal approach to chronic and acute pain. Pain management is a hot topic in veterinary medicine, and the multimodal approach to treating chronic pain in pets involves both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic solutions. Tamara Grubb, DVM, PhD, DACVAA, and president-elect of the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management, examined nonpharmacologic treatment options in depth during her session at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California.1.
DVM 360
Dr Marina Mavromatis joins Sage Veterinary Imaging
Will offer veterinary radiology services and participate in the SVI residency program. Sage Veterinary Imaging (SVI) has added Marina Mavromatis, DVM, DACVR, to its team of veterinary radiologists. In a company release,1 Mavromatis expressed the caseload, complexity, and diversity of cases at SVI is an ideal fit for her. "Dr...
Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Dilated cardiomyopathy in cats is a heart disease. The condition causes heart chambers to enlarge. This means they cannot pump blood effectively. The post Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
lovemeow.com
Cat Wanders into the Backyard of a Shelter Crying for Attention Until Someone Lets Him in
A cat wandered into the backyard of a shelter crying for attention until someone let him in. Detroit Community Cat Rescue (DCCR) has helped countless cats and kittens over the years. An outdoor tomcat somehow found his way to the shelter a few months ago, all by himself. One morning,...
aiexpress.io
Voice quality changes after functional endoscopic sinus surgery in patients with nasal polyps
This observational pre- and postsurgery potential examine was performed between August 2015 and August 2017 on a consecutive collection of sufferers presenting with bilateral nasal polyposis. Sufferers older than 18 years who introduced with bilateral nasal polyposis with scheduled practical endoscopic sinus surgical procedure (FESS) have been considered eligible for inclusion. Exclusion standards included sufferers with any of the next: earlier historical past of cleft palate and/or submucosal cleft, had beforehand undergone FESS with tonsillectomy or uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, or had laryngeal illness or earlier historical past of laryngeal surgical procedure.
DVM 360
What do we know about shockwave therapy for orthopedic management?
An examination of shockwave therapy and its clinical usages for various orthopedic conditions. At the Fetch DVM360® Conference in San Diego, held December 2-4, 2022, David Dycus, DVM, MS, CCRP, DACVS-SA, Nexus Veterinary Bone & Joint Center at Nexus Veterinary Specialists, spoke about extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) as a part of a multimodal plan—including a comprehensive rehabilitation program, post-surgery, and more—to manage musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis (OA), tendinopathies, and pain management.1.
Healthline
How to Treat Blepharitis
Following a regular eyelid care regimen can help you manage and treat blepharitis. Prescription treatments are also available for more complex forms of the condition. Blepharitis is inflammation of the eyelids. It often causes crusts or flakes that look like dandruff on the eyelashes. There are two types of blepharitis....
diabetesselfmanagement.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors Show Heart Protection in People With Kidney Disease
The group of type 2 diabetes drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk for cardiovascular problems among adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new analysis presented at the American Heart Association’s 2022 Scientific Sessions and described in a news release from the organization. SGLT2 inhibitors...
Enlarged Gums in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Enlarged gums in cats happens when the gingival tissue in the mouth becomes inflamed. Usually, the condition is caused by bacteria and plaque. The post Enlarged Gums in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
Medical News Today
What to know about arthritis in the leg
Arthritis in the leg can cause pain anywhere from the top of the thigh to the ankle. It can develop as a result of various forms of arthritis, which cause inflammation. Usually, arthritis affects the joints. Some arthritis-related conditions can also cause muscle pain, such as leg pain. Arthritis in the leg can develop as a result of joint pain, muscle pain, or both.
Comments / 0