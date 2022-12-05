Who was the best high school athlete in Greater Columbus last week? Your votes decide

Voting is open for the Athlete of the Week.

Dispatch.com readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes of the week on their desktop, the Dispatch.com mobile web or Dispatch app once per hour by scrolling down to ballots listed below.

Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.

Columbus High School Sports newsletter: Sign up for our weekly newsletter on high school sports

Last week's winner: Bloom-Carroll's Dylan Armentrout named Athlete of the Week

High school sports:Here's how to nominate Columbus area athletes of the week in 2022-23

The Athlete of the Week voting occurs each week during high school sports competition and recognizes athletes across all sports.

If you can't see the ballot when you scroll to the bottom of this story, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. Voters can cast one vote per hour per device. You do not have to be a subscriber to vote.

Please be aware: The Dispatch's voting system recognizes only one vote per WiFi IP address, so consider taking your phone off WiFi to vote each hour if you're sharing it with multiple people.

Athletes were nominated over the past few weeks for the vote starting Monday, Dec. 5.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count. Nominations and votes are not the same things.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Dispatch, and nominations made over the past week.

High school sports:2022-23 Athletes of the week

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. If athletes haven't won in the regular season, they can be nominated more than once.

Want to make sure your team's game information and statistics get to the right people? Email that information to sports@dispatch.com.

The Dispatch staff reserves the right to remove ballots or athletes from the ballot where voting irregularities have occurred.

Have any questions? Email sports editor Brian White at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Here are this week's Athlete of the Week candidates

Paige Delma, Worthington Kilbourne swimming: Took first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.7) and the 200 individual medley (2:05.53) at the Ned Reeb Invitational.

Cam Gilkerson, Hilliard Darby basketball: Averaged 19 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists in wins over Canal Winchester, Marysville and Groveport.

Nick Green, Big Walnut bowling: Bowled a two-game series of 466 in a 2,198-2,189 win over Delaware Hayes and is No. 1 in the OCC with a 233 average.

Grant Gooding, Upper Arlington swimming: Won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM in the Ned Reeb Invitational. In the 100 breaststroke, he won in 54.9, .53 of a second off his state championship time of a year ago. In the 200 IM, his time of 1:50.87 was 3.35 seconds over the second-place finisher.

Derek Goodman, Olentangy Berlin basketball: Scored 18 points in a 69-69 win over Caledonia River Valley and 15 points in a 62-57 win over Olentangy.

Olivia Keeney, Grove City basketball: Scored 16 points in a 54-30 win over Dublin Scioto, 24 points in a 71-10 win over Westland and 11 points in a 52-42 win over New Albany.

Nick Maliwesky Watterson bowling: Bowled a 226 and 238 against West, then a 244 and 208 against Teays Valley. He is No. 1 in central Ohio with a 229 average.

Mikey McCollum, Olentangy Orange basketball: Scored 17 points in a 68-46 win over St. Charles and 21 points in a 66-53 win over Hilliard Davidson.

Kate Ratliff, Canal Winchester basketball: Scored 23 and 21 points in wins over Big Walnut and Worthington Kilbourne. She is averaging 23.5 points through four games.

Vincent Rengel, Olentangy Liberty hockey: Had a goal and six assists in four games in the Adam Allgeyer Memorial Showcase.

Jacob Taylor, Pickerington Central bowling: Bowled the first 300 game in program history in a win over Groveport.